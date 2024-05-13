DDG and Halle Bailey Get Matching 'Halo' Tattoos In Honor of Their Son

DDG and Halle Bailey got some sweet Mother's Day tattoos in dedication to their infant son, Halo.
On Sunday (May 12), the YouTuber shared a vlog capturing how he and Bailey spent the holiday weekend, introducing the video by saying he didn't want to do anything traditional like getting a watch or jewelry.
"I was like, 'What can we do that can last forever?' So I got a tattoo artist that just pulled up," DDG said at the beginning of the video. "Halle's never got a tattoo before. She has no idea that she's about to get a tattoo. But we just gonna get matching 'Halo' tattoos."
After DDG woke Bailey up from taking a nap with Halo, the couple decided to get the tattoo placed on their inner wrists. Around the 30-minute mark, DDG held Bailey's hand while she underwent her first tattoo session, but the actress-singer admitted that it "burned." 39 minutes in, the pair debuted their "twinning" ink, with Bailey getting 'Halo' written in red script, while DDG opted for a larger, bold black script.
As another Mother's Day surprise, on Sunday, Bailey shared a clip from Halo's birth, along with footage of his growth, although the couple has decided not to show his face for the time being.
Embracing motherhood was initially a battle for Bailey, who shared last month that she went through postpartum depression.
"Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn't realize how serious of a thing it actually was," she said. "Now going through it, it almost feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's like the biggest waves you've ever felt, and you're trying not to drown. And you're trying to come up for air."