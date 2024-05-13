DDG and Halle Bailey Get Matching 'Halo' Tattoos In Honor of Their Son

DDG and Halle Bailey got some sweet Mother's Day tattoos in dedication to their infant son, Halo.

On Sunday (May 12), the YouTuber shared a vlog capturing how he and Bailey spent the holiday weekend, introducing the video by saying he didn't want to do anything traditional like getting a watch or jewelry.

"I was like, 'What can we do that can last forever?' So I got a tattoo artist that just pulled up," DDG said at the beginning of the video. "Halle's never got a tattoo before. She has no idea that she's about to get a tattoo. But we just gonna get matching 'Halo' tattoos."