Kevin James Memes Are Taking Over and These Are Some of Our Favorites

The King of Queens recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sept. 21. James marked the moment in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of him with Leah Remini, who played Carrie Heffernan, and Jerry Stiller, who played her father, Arthur. Stiller passed away in 2020.

“25 years ago today, we aired. I am so incredibly blessed to have taken this ride with the insanely talented @leahremini and Jerry Stiller,” James wrote. “I love you both so much… and thank you to the greatest fans in the world. Love you!”