Steve Buscemi ‘Ok’ After Being Randomly Punched in the Face in Manhattan

Steve Buscemi was randomly attacked by another man while walking around New York City.

According to a report from the New York Post, Buscemi was taking a stroll in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan last week when a man walked up and socked him in the face. As a result, Buscemi's left eye and face were left swollen, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for medical assistance.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wore a baseball cap, blue t-shirt, and black sweatpants. Police say he's still on the loose.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," Buscemi's publicist told the New York Post in a statement. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York."

An eyewitness added, "I saw [Buscemi] was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn't see who hit him."

The incident with Buscemi is the latest addition to a long list of similar incidents with celebrities getting hit in NYC. Actor Rick Moranis, Michael Stuhlbarg, and reality star Bethenny Frankel are just some of the names who were assaulted while out in public in the Big Apple.