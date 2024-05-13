Havoc Co-Signs Potential Mobb Deep Biopic Starring 'The Wire' Actors

The Wire actor Tray Chaney is campaigning for him and co-star JD Williams to portray Mobb Deep in a potential biopic about the iconic Queensbridge duo.

Over the weekend, Chaney hopped on Twitter to express his desire for him and Williams, who starred as Poot and Bodie in the hit HBO series, respectively, to portray Mobb Deep's Havoc and Prodigy in a hypothetical series.

"History Continues To Repeat Itself!" Chaney wrote. "YO I want that MOBB DEEP STORY Next. Me & JD can Play HAVOC & PRODIGY! Havoc Is My Brother & when Prodigy was here in the physical form we chopped it up plenty of times I even starred in one of his videos! I’m a push for this to happen!"