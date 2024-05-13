Havoc Co-Signs Potential Mobb Deep Biopic Starring 'The Wire' Actors

The Wire actor Tray Chaney is campaigning for him and co-star JD Williams to portray Mobb Deep in a potential biopic about the iconic Queensbridge duo.
Over the weekend, Chaney hopped on Twitter to express his desire for him and Williams, who starred as Poot and Bodie in the hit HBO series, respectively, to portray Mobb Deep's Havoc and Prodigy in a hypothetical series.
"History Continues To Repeat Itself!" Chaney wrote. "YO I want that MOBB DEEP STORY Next. Me & JD can Play HAVOC & PRODIGY! Havoc Is My Brother & when Prodigy was here in the physical form we chopped it up plenty of times I even starred in one of his videos! I’m a push for this to happen!"
According to TMZ, Havoc is endorsing Chaney as a worthy actor for the potential show.
"I couldn't find a better pair of iconic actors, to portray and capture the legacy of Mobb Deep!!!" Havoc told the outlet.
It isn't the first time Chaney has displayed interest for him and Williams to portray the "Shook Ones" duo. Back in December 2021, the actor wrote on Twitter, "I put any amount of money on it me and my dawg @JDWilliamsEnt would CRUSH this role as THE INFAMOUS MOBB DEEP! Would y’all want to see this?"