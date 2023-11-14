The Creator of Those Viral AI-Generated Hood Cartoons Details His Process

Obviously, the forbearers to your work are memes like “Gangster SpongeBob.” Have you seen people try to put your work on bootleg T-shirts or merch yet?

Yea I’ve seen my work being sold on merch or people copying my work and selling merch as well.

One glaring question I’m curious about these AI creations is trademarks. Are you worried about any legal repercussions from playing with these trademarks, or have you gotten served?

I haven’t, and I’m not really worried about that at all. If I ever make some merch, and it got to the point of getting a cease and desist letter, that would be hard.

Has any brand or celeb reached out to you about your creations?

eah, there’s been a few! I don’t really want to name-drop, but I’ve been working with some artists I’m definitely a fan of. I actually met SEBii via LitCartoons when we collaborated on the Ken Carson Goomba post. He reached out to me about the idea, and had already made a remix to a Ken song that we used for the TikTok . I made the images, and the post ended up being a banger.

Clearly, you’re not the only one making these anymore. As the nature of the Internet goes, a lot of other people have begun making images in a similar style. How does that make you feel?

I think you’re right—it's the nature of the Internet, and it’s inevitable. I made these just for fun, and I can see how other people would enjoy making them as well. It’s pretty cool to see how far something I’ve made has gone. It does feel good to get the acknowledgment through fans or even this interview for creating the trend. Even though it’s for fun, I do put in a lot of effort conceptualizing the posts, so it’s nice to know people can appreciate the origins.

Where do you want to take this exactly? Or are you already onto the next thing?

I want to continue making funny art that everyone can enjoy. There’s some ideas I have to keep the momentum going. Eventually I want to use my platform to usher people to see my other mediums of art.