Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Prefers 'Hit-and-Run' Hookups Over Relationships: 'You Can’t Spend the Night'

Goldberg, who in the past shared she wasn't interested in marriage, also revealed her doubts about a traditional relationship.

“You have this whole line of words that are stacked up in your head about what you are if you say a hit-and-run is where you want to be and you don’t want to be married,” she explained.

The View host continued by explaining that after years of reasoning with herself why she would settle down with someone, she's "surprised" that she doesn't want to. She has been married and divorced three times.

“What I didn’t realize was that I had figured it out,” she said. “I just was surprised by the fact that I didn’t really want it, but I liked to hit and run. And my mother said, 'well maybe you should just throw a party from now and on and not get married anymore.'”

Goldberg has frequently discussed her realization that marriage is not for her. During a 2016 interview with the New York Times Magazine, she stated, 'I don’t want someone living in my house.'

