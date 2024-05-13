Bhad Bhabie Shares Photos of Her Baby on Mother's Day

Bhad Bhabie celebrated her first Mother’s Day this past weekend.
The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share new photos of her baby girl, Kali Love, which she welcomed in March with boyfriend Le Vaughn.
“Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the set of two photos, the first of which showed multiple bouquets of roses. “Swipe for a surprise,” Danielle Bregoli added, nodding to the second image, which shows Kali Love’s face for the first time.
The rapper and viral star also took to her IG Story to share a throwback photo of her as a baby, and additional photos of her daughter.
Bhad Bhabie announced her pregnancy in December, later revealing at her gender reveal party that she was going to have a girl. She previously commented on her daughter’s name, telling People that it doesn’t have a “specific meaning.”
“His mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," Bregoli said. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."