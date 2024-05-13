Bhad Bhabie Shares Photos of Her Baby on Mother's Day

Bhad Bhabie celebrated her first Mother’s Day this past weekend.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share new photos of her baby girl, Kali Love, which she welcomed in March with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the set of two photos, the first of which showed multiple bouquets of roses. “Swipe for a surprise,” Danielle Bregoli added, nodding to the second image, which shows Kali Love’s face for the first time.