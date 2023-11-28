People Are Using AI to Generate Bizarre Images of Angry Croissants, Sillier Gooses, and Cuter Babies

It seems like nothing is off-limits when it comes to artificial intelligence these days. The technology has all kinds of different uses—for better or worse—such as creating hilarious song covers or recreating someone’s voice for alleged scams.

“Make it more” is the latest trend happening on the popular AI tool DALL-E, which falls under the OpenAI family of apps that is also home to ChatGPT. On DALL-E, users can use descriptive language to tell the app to render an image and then give the A.I. more prompts to hilariously make it “more” of something.

For example, one user on X (formerly known as Twitter), asked ChatGPT to make a simple bowl of spicy ramen even spicier with each image.