Old Vince McMahon Crying Meme Has People Reminiscing About Better Days

Vince McMahon has inspired a new viral meme that's taking over social media, and fans are having all sorts of fun with it.

Over the last few weeks, people have been showing their comedic side and making memes out of a resurfaced clip of the WWE co-founder getting emotional in the 2020 wrestling documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, which chronicles the final years of Mark Calloway's legendary career as The Undertaker.

In the clip, McMahon gets choked up about his decades-long relationship with Calloway—one of his longest-tenured wrestlers in the company before he retired in Nov. 2020—and told the camera crew to cut the video.