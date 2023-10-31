Old Vince McMahon Crying Meme Has People Reminiscing About Better Days

Vince McMahon has inspired a new viral meme that's taking over social media, and fans are having all sorts of fun with it.
Over the last few weeks, people have been showing their comedic side and making memes out of a resurfaced clip of the WWE co-founder getting emotional in the 2020 wrestling documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, which chronicles the final years of Mark Calloway's legendary career as The Undertaker.
In the clip, McMahon gets choked up about his decades-long relationship with Calloway—one of his longest-tenured wrestlers in the company before he retired in Nov. 2020—and told the camera crew to cut the video.
On Twitter and TikTok, people have been using the emotional clip to represent the hilarious reaction a father would have after his child asks him something about moments from his past, including relationships, music, TV shows, sports, and more.
Some of the funniest questions include, "Dad, what was Warzone during lockdown like?" "Dad, tell me about the girl you dated before you married mommy?" and "Dad, what was it like watching Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers as a kid?"
This isn't the first time the 78-year-old billionaire has become a meme on social media. He was a widely known figure due to his villainous character Mr. McMahon on WWE programming in the mid-'90s and 2000s, and he often exaggerated his facial expressions and voice to hype up the crowd.
WWE is getting ready to air its next premium event, Crown Jewel, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. The event's match card has the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes taking on Judgement Day powerhouse Damian Priest, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rolling fighting Drew McIntyre, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns squaring up with LA Knight, and so much more.
Check out more tweets and posts of the meme below.