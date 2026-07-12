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Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Record on Second Night of Residency

The show sold 45,832 tickets, surpassing the record set just the night before.

Jay-Z
Image via Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The second night of Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium takeover has officially broken records for the venue’s concert attendance.

According to a press release, Jay-Z’s Blueprint Anniversary show on Saturday (July 11) sold 45,832 tickets, breaking the record set by the previous day’s show.

At his Saturday performance, Jay-Z brought out artists including Eminem (to perform “Love Yourself” and “Renegade”) and Pharrell Williams (to perform “Excuse Me Miss,” “Frontin,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” and “Allure”).

In the crowd enjoying the tracks were Dave Chappelle, Coco Jones, Jayson Tatum, Gabrielle Union, The Dream, and Joe Budden. At the previous show the night before, celebrities including Kevin Hart, LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Fabolous, and Leonardo DiCaprio were in attendance.

Jay-Z’s July 11 setlist at Yankee Stadium

The Rulers Back (Slick Rick)

Izzo

Girls Girls Girls

Jigga That N*gga

U Don’t Know

Hola Hovito

Heart Of The City

Never Change

Song Cry

All I Need

Renegade (Eminem)

Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)

Empire State Of Mind

Excuse Me Miss (Pharrell)

La La La (Pharrell)

I Just Wanna Love U (Pharrell)

Frontin’ (Pharrell)

Allure (Pharrell)

Paris

PSA

Encore

Jay-Z’s first night of residency at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z’s first night at Yankee Stadium was just as epic as the latest one. The legendary rapper opened the show with a video showing Beyoncé cutting his hair. Later, he performed his classic song “Feelin’ It” with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who played the piano.

Jay-Z brought out Nas—with whom he had a serious rap beef early on in his career—to perform a medley of “The World Is Yours,” “Dead Presidents,” and “N.Y. State of Mind.”

Those weren’t the only surprises: Alicia Keys, Jaz-O, and Memphis Bleek also joined Hov onstage.

Continuing the tradition he started at the Roots Picnic earlier this year, Jay-Z also released another freestyle responding to current things happening in the culture. One of those things is the controversy surrounding his ongoing partnership with Target.

Jay-Z devoted a bar to the situation after performing his track “Politics As Usual,” rapping, "I don't listen to Twitter activists, they type, and I laugh at them / It's really no comparison."

At the same show, Jay-Z also addressed the claims that he’s a “sellout.”

"They say I sold out,” he said. “Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out."

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