Beyoncé

Beyoncé is a singer, songwriter, and performer whose career spans over two decades, primarily in pop and R&B. She was born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, US. She rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Destiny's Child before launching a solo career defined by powerful vocals, intricate choreography, and visually ambitious albums like *Lemonade*. Her work emphasizes storytelling through cinematic music videos and groundbreaking live performances, setting new standards for production quality and cultural impact. Her relevance in contemporary pop comes from her ability to fuse personal narratives with broader social themes, especially around Black identity and feminism. Fans return to Beyoncé for her genre-blending sound, innovative visual albums, and the way she uses her platform to spark conversations on race, gender, and empowerment, making her a defining figure in modern music and culture.

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Beyoncé and Jay-Z walking outdoors at night. Beyoncé is in a red outfit and cap, Jay-Z in black with sunglasses and a beanie.
Music

Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé for "Morning Dew (Donk)" Remix

HOV hops on a surprise-released remix of the 'B'Day'-era track.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Beyoncé Acquires Moët Hennessy's Stake in SirDavis, Becoming Sole Owner
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky in Bold Moët Hennessy Buyout

Inside the bold buyout turning SirDavis into a fully independent, Black-owned spirits brand rooted in Beyoncé’s family history and Texas heritage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Kelly Rowland Reveals She Traded Alcohol for Weightlifting and Feels Better Than Ever
Pop Culture

Kelly Rowland Swapped Alcohol for Heavy Lifts and a Stronger Life at 45

Why the Destiny’s Child star is building strength for the future — and the routine and boundaries reshaping her life at 45.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
(L) Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (R) US singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026.
Music

Will Beyoncé and Lady Gaga Be Reuniting for “Get Me Bodied” Remix?

Beyoncé registered a version of her song “Get Me Bodied” with Lady Gaga.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.
Music

Mathew Knowles Says Unreleased Destiny’s Child Remixes Are on the Way

Mathew Knowles says previously unreleased Destiny’s Child remixes featuring dance, urban and guest-rapper versions are coming soon.

Alex Gonzalez15 days ago
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Beyoncé and Rihanna smiling at an event, sitting close together. Beyoncé has wavy hair, and Rihanna has long, straight hair.
Pop Culture

How Beyoncé and Rihanna Brought High Fashion to the World Cup Final

Beyoncé wore custom LaQuan Smith while Rihanna paired a Vetements football jersey with suede stiletto boots.

Helen Storms17 days ago
(L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Music

Man Arrested After Crashing Through Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Hamptons Home Gate

The 63-year-old male suspect reportedly caused "significant damage" to residence gates.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Mathew Knowles Rejects the Notion that Beyoncé Made Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'
Pop Culture

Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn't Make Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'

Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé didn’t rescue him from struggle — he built wealth in the ’80s before creating a musical empire that rewrote the girl group playbook.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Beyoncé.
Music

Beyoncé Surprises BeyHive by Dropping New Song "Morning Dew (Donk)"

The 35-time Grammy winner dropped the previously-unreleased song as a Fourth of July surprise.

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
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AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mathew Knowles speaks during the panel 'The Gen Z Boomer Millennial Showdown' at Austin Marriott Downtown on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Music

Mathew Knowles Says Early Detection Saved Him From Breast Cancer

The music executive shared that he "knew a lot" about breast cancer because he used to sell mammography equipment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Music

Beyoncé Narrates Cécred Doc on Jay-Z's Loc Takedown: 'Family Affair'

The 'Cowboy Carter' vocalist said she wasn't initially "all the way convinced" that her husband's wicks could be combed out.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
Meghan Markle Shows Off Princess Lilibet's Sweet Art Skills Dedicated to Beyoncé
Pop Culture

Princess Lilibet Rocks Beyoncé Tee in New Photos Shared by Meghan Markle

The 5-year-old royal wore a ‘B is for Beyoncé’ tee in a family photo dump that also nodded to Meghan and Harry’s Beyoncé bond.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Beyoncé attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Kim Kardashian at the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show on May 16, 2026 in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in Brooklyn on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift Named Among 'Forbes'' Richest Self-Made Women

Also holding positions on the list are Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, and Luana Lopes Lara, who was named the youngest self-made billionaire last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
Charlamagne Tha God smiling on the left. Jay-Z and Beyoncé walking together on the right, with Jay-Z in sunglasses and Beyoncé in a racing outfit.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Shares His Thoughts on Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'Devastating'

The freestyle seemingly saw Hov dissing Drake, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj, among others.

Joe Price67 days ago
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Beyoncé holding a Grammy award, wearing a sparkling gold dress and gloves, speaking at a microphone.
Music

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade: Director’s Cut’ to Screen at Australia’s National Museum

ACMI will screen Kahlil Joseph's rarely-seen version of the 2016 landmark visual album.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Weezer
Music

National Recording Registry Inducts Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Weezer, and More

The 2026 National Recording Registry class brings the total number of preserved titles to 700.

tara mahadevan85 days ago

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