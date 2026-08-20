In 2026, several celebrities—actors, directors, reality stars, and more—passed away. Most recently, former Heroes and Scream star Hayden Panettiere was found dead in her South Carolina home at 36. We’ve also had to say goodbye to Hollywood legends like Catherine O’Hara, action star Chuck Norris, Dawson’s Creek’s James Van Der Beek, as well as TV producer Ted Turner.
Let’s now remember the celebrities who died in 2026.
T.K. Carter
December 18, 1956 – January 9, 2026 (69 years old)
The NYC-born actor was best known for his work throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, including being in John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982), The Steve Harvey Show, and more, including five episodes of FX’s Dave as Cliff.
Kiana Underwood
November 28, 1992 – January 16, 2026 (33 years old)
Underwood was a child actor who got their big break when they joined Nickelodeon’s All That during Season 10. She even voiced Fuchsia on Nick Jr.’s Little Bill.
Jardyn “Pee Wee” Walker
May 19, 2002 – January 21, 2026 (23 years old)
Walker was a former contestant on the reality dating series Two Ways with Erica Mena, where he was known as “Pee Wee.” He was working as a delivery driver.
Demond Wilson
October 13, 1946 – January 30, 2026 (79 years old)
Wilson was best known for playing Lamont Sanford, the “son” in the hit 1970s sitcom Sanford & Son.
Catherine O’Hara
March 4, 1954 – January 30, 2026 (71 years old)
O’Hara is fondly remembered for playing Kate McCallister, Kevin’s mother in the first two Home Alone films. She also appeared in the Beetlejuice films and, in 2020, won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work in Schitt's Creek.
James Van Der Beek
March 8, 1977 – February 11, 2026 (48 years old)
The “Dawson” of the hit WB series Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek was also in Varsity Blues, and even played a fictionalized version of himself in the cult ABC series Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.
Robert Duvall
January 5, 1931 – February 15, 2026 (95 years old)
The seven-time Oscar nominee (who won Best Actor in 1984 for Tender Mercies) had a career that spanned the early 1960s, playing in everything from the first two Godfather films, Colors, Days of Thunder, and the classic Gone in 60 Seconds, among many other films.
Eric Dane
November 9, 1972 – February 19, 2026 (53 years old)
Dane made a name for himself as Jason Dean on Charmed and as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. Euphoria fans remember him as Cal Jacobs; Dane battled through ALS to film his final scenes for Season 3.
Stephen Hibbert
September 19, 1957 – March 2, 2026 (68 years old)
You may not recognize Hibbert’s face, but that’s likely because he’s best known for the masked man in 1994’s Pulp Fiction known only as The Gimp.
Chuck Norris
March 10, 1940 – March 19, 2026 (86 years old)
Norris went from a legit black belt in karate, taekwondo, and other martial arts to battling Bruce Lee on film to becoming an action star in his own right to starring in the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger to becoming a meme in the 2000s.
Patrick Muldoon
September 27, 1968 – April 19, 2026 (57 years old)
Depending on when you interacted with Muldoon’s work, you may know of him as Austin Reed from the smash soap opera Days of Our Lives, Jeff, the guy Kelly dated after she left Zack in Saved by the Bell, or as Zander Barcalow on Starship Troopers.
Ted Turner
November 19, 1938 – May 6, 2026 (87 years old)
The multi-hyphenate businessman is the person responsible for CNN, TBS, TNT, the World Championship Wrestling promotion, the Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies. He also helped create Captain Planet and the Planeteers.
Donald Gibb
August 4, 1954 – May 12, 2026 (71 years old)
Gibb may be best known as Ogre in the Revenge of the Nerds series, although he could be seen in a multitude of ‘80s films, from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Conan the Barbarian to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Bloodsport.
Grizz Chapman
April 16, 1974 – May 22, 2026 (52 years old)
Chapman was working as a bouncer at a strip club when Tracy Morgan met him; Chapman eventually worked 80 episodes of Morgan’s hit NBC series 30 Rock as part of Tracy Jordan’s crew.
Anthony Head
February 20, 1954 – June 1, 2026 (72 years old)
Buffy fans will remember Head for playing Rupert Giles on the WB series; Head also played Rupert Mannion on Ted Lasso.
Daveigh Chase
July 24, 1990 – June 16, 2026 (35 years old)
Chase was not only featured in Donnie Darko and The Ring, but she was the voice of Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch franchise.
Wai Ching Ho
November 16, 1943 – July 10, 2026 (82 years old)
Wai Ching Ho may be best remembered for portraying Madame Gao in multiple Netflix Marvel series, including Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, although she was also featured in Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.
Sam Neill
September 14 , 1947 – July 13, 2026 (78 years old)
With a career that spanned five decades, Neill may be most fondly remembered for his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise.
Hal Williams
December 14, 1934 – July 15, 2026
Williams was known as Lester, the patriarch of the Jenkins family, on the 1980s sitcom 227.
Chuck Russell
May 9, 1952 – July 22, 2026 (74 years old)
Russell is a filmmaker, best known for directing Jim Carrey in 1994’s The Mask, Schwarzenegger in 1996’s Eraser, and The Rock in 2002’s The Scorpion King. Russell also wrote and directed the third installment of the Nightmare on Elm Street film series.
Vincent Pastore
July 14, 1946 – August 1, 2026 (80 years old)
Having acted since the late 1980s, Pastore is without a doubt best remembered as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero of HBO’s iconic series The Sopranos.
Tedde Moore
April 11, 1947 – August 5, 2026 (79 years old)
Moore not only played Ralphie’s teacher Miss Shields in the 1983 Christmas classic A Christmas Story, but she reprised the role in the 1994 sequel, My Summer Story, the only person from both films to do so.
Christy Knowings
February 25, 1980 – August 11, 2026 (46 years old)
Knowings worked three seasons on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That.
Tyler Duckworth
March 5, 1981 – August 11, 2026 (44 years old)
Duckworth was a castmember of MTV’s The Real World: Key West before competing on the Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel, Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet III, The Challenge: Cutthroat, The Challenge: Rivals, and Seasons 2 and 3 of The Challenge: All Stars.
Hayden Panettiere
August 21, 1989 – August 16, 2026 (36 years old)
Panettiere’s acting career spanned NBC’s Heroes, the Scream horror franchise, the Until Dawn and Kingdom Hearts video game series, and ABC’s Nashville, which garnered her two Golden Globe nominations.