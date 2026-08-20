In 2026, several celebrities—actors, directors, reality stars, and more—passed away. Most recently, former Heroes and Scream star Hayden Panettiere was found dead in her South Carolina home at 36. We’ve also had to say goodbye to Hollywood legends like Catherine O’Hara, action star Chuck Norris, Dawson’s Creek’s James Van Der Beek, as well as TV producer Ted Turner.

Let’s now remember the celebrities who died in 2026.