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Jay-Z Responds to Target Boycott Controversy With Yankee Stadium Freestyle

During the opening night of his Yankee Stadium residency, Hov dismissed critics of his new retail deal.

Jay-Z.
Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Jay-Z addressed the controversy surrounding his ongoing partnership with Target on Night One of his Yankee Stadium residency with a new freestyle — check it out below.

Following his viral freestyle at June's Roots Picnic, where he subliminally dissed Dame Dash, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Ye, his latest set of bars came directly after his performance of "Politics As Usual," incorporating Frank Ocean's hook from 2011 The Throne song "Made in America."

"I don't listen to Twitter activists, they type, and I laugh at them / It's really no comparison," the 25-time Grammy winner rapped, per Variety.

As Wired reports, Hov also reacted to the "sellout" title earlier in the show, declaring: "They say I sold out. Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out."

The concerns about Jay-Z's deal with Target involve a special edition of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, being sold exclusively at the retail chain. The item is a limited white vinyl with premium packaging, collectable inserts and an alternative cover, timed to the album's 30th anniversary. Target, however, has been under a nationwide Black consumer boycott since February 2025, caused by the chain’s rollback of its DEI policy.

According to the Minnesota Reformer, a rep for the company claimed that Target’s intention is to return to "growth with clear strategic priorities that are showing early signs of progress." By last February, Target saw a decline in web and app traffic, with Supermarket News reporting its website drop 5.2 million to 4.7 million that month.

The second night of Jay-Z’s residency, themed around The Blueprint's 25th anniversary, will be held Saturday (July 11) at the same venue. The three-night takeover concludes Sunday (July 12) with an "Extra Innings" show.

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