Alicia Keys

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Sports

Egypt Dean Invests Kendrick Lamar Royalties Into Ballislife HYDRO Sports Drink

The 15-year-old son of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys landed a placement on Kendrick's 'Untitled Unmastered' at 5 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Split image of Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.
Music

Fivio Foreign Defends Alicia Keys Not Bringing Him Out for Knicks Parade Performance

Fivio shuts down criticism of Keys in a post on X after she does not bring him out for her City Hall performance.

Jose Martinez29 days ago
The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Sports

Alicia Keys Links With Og Anunonby to Announce She’ll Be Performing ”Empire State of Mind” at Parade

Alicia Keys will perform the 2009 Jay-Z collaboration at the Knicks' ticker-tape parade June 18.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
Music

New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Alicia Keys Says The Music Industry is a 'Good Old Boy' Network
Music

Alicia Keys Calls Out Music Industry’s ‘Good Old Boy’ Network

From shut-out women in the studio to artists fighting for ownership, Keys breaks down how the system is built, and how she’s pushing back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
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Jay-Z.
Sports

Jay-Z Classic Gets Chattanooga Football Remake for Team Hype Video Aimed at Rivals

Ahead of their big showdown, McCallie and Baylor, two private schools in Tennessee, have shared competing hype videos.

Trace William Cowen287 days ago
(L-R) Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.
Music

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate '15 Years of Magic' on Wedding Anniversary

The couple have "spent so much time having fun that 15 years feels like five," according to Swizz, who added the couple are "just starting."

Jaelani Turner-Williams351 days ago
Instagram
Music

Swizz Beatz Throws Graduation Pool Party for Son Kasseem Jr: 'Mr. NYU'

The high school graduate will soon start his freshman year at New York University.

Jaelani Turner-Williams417 days ago
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz smiling together
Music

Alicia Keys Says She and Swizz Beatz Don't Fight: 'Me and My Baby on Fire'

Swizz recently revealed that he and Keys have "never had an argument."

tara mahadevan462 days ago
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys 'Never Had an Argument' During Their Marriage

Beatz has been married to Keys for 15 years and describes her as his "best friend."

Jaelani Turner-Williams482 days ago
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Swizz Beatz Instagram
Music

Swizz Beatz Celebrates Son's 18th Birthday and NYU Acceptance

Swizz Beatz was joined by Alicia Keys and Mashonda to celebrate Kasseem Dean Jr.'s special day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams571 days ago
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
Music

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Are Inspired to Collect Art Because They ‘Understand How Hard It Is to Be an Artist’

The duo detailed why they collect while showing off their new "Giants" collection.

Trey Alston671 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform on-stage wearing stylish matching outfits. Jay-Z sports a durag and a leather jacket, while Alicia Keys wears a patterned jacket and pants
Music

Watch Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Perform "Empire State of Mind" at the Tony Awards

The song appears on the soundtrack for the 'Hell's Kitchen' musical, loosely based on Keys' childhood in the NYC neighborhood.

tara mahadevan760 days ago
Three performers on stage with microphones, center person in leather jacket
Music

Lil Mama Tears Up Recalling Response to Her Crashing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Performance: ‘I Was Depressed’

Lil Mama spontaneously joined Hov and Keys on stage as they performed "Empire State of Mind" at the 2009 awards show.

tara mahadevan855 days ago
Music

Usher Says He Shouldn't Have Smacked Nicki Minaj's Butt in 2014, Addresses Alicia Keys Super Bowl Hug

His performance with Nicki Minaj at the 2014 VMAs recently resurfaced following all the talk about the Super Bowl.

Joe Price879 days ago
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Music

Alicia Keys Wears Graphic Socks of Her and Swizz Beatz for Valentine's Day

The couple cozied up on a private plane after Keys' controversial Super Bowl LVIII appearance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams884 days ago
Music

NFL Seems to Edit Out Alicia Keys' Off-Key Opening Note from Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans pointed out that the NFL appeared to work some post-production magic on the singer's performance in the official YouTube video.

tara mahadevan886 days ago
Music

Usher and Alicia Keys’ Steamy Super Bowl Halftime Show Hug Has the Internet Ablaze

Keys made a special appearance during Usher's halftime show performance.

Jade Gomez887 days ago

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