Hit-Boy Reveals He and Nas Haven't Spoken in 3 Years: 'I Don't See Us Working Again'

Hit-Boy says his prolific run with Nas has come to an end, revealing that the two haven't spoken in three years. During a recent VladTV interview with DJ Vlad and Elliott Wilson, Hit-Boy opened up about where things currently stand between him and the Queensbridge legend after the pair released six collaborative projects in just three years. "I ain't spoke to Nas in 3 years, we did 80 songs in 3 years I produced almost every single song," Hit-Boy said.

From 2020 through 2023, Hit-Boy served as the driving production force behind one of the busiest stretches of Nas' career. Their partnership began with King's Disease in 2020 before expanding into two separate trilogies. King's Disease II and Magic followed in 2021, with King's Disease III arriving the next year. The duo capped off the run in 2023 by releasing Magic 2 and Magic 3 within months of each other. The partnership also helped Nas achieve a career milestone. King's Disease earned him Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys, marking his first Grammy victory after decades of nominations. Despite everything they accomplished together, Hit-Boy said he doesn't expect another collaboration with Nas. "We did a lot of great work but I don't see us working again," he said.

Hit-Boy didn't reveal exactly what led to the breakdown in their relationship, but suggested there was more behind the situation than he was willing to discuss publicly. "There's a lot of reasons, you know what I mean?" he said. "But it's something I don't really wanna dig too deep in 'cause it's pretty deep. Respect to what we did get accomplished in three years." The revelation is a notable shift from how the pair publicly discussed their partnership after releasing Magic 3 in September 2023. At the time, Hit-Boy left the door open for more music, writing that he was "right here whenever forever bro." Nas similarly suggested their six-album streak didn't necessarily have to be the end. "We can definitely go for more albums, easily," Nas said.