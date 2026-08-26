Vic Mensa Gets Emotional With Chance the Rapper on Debut Episode of His New Podcast

Vic Mensa’s show is here, and he brought one of his longest friends, on Chance the Rapper, for its debut.

The Vic Mensa Show, an offshoot of Mejia popular Instagram video series, premieres today with Chance as its inaugural guest. The 24-episode season will release new episodes every Wednesday.

In the chat, the two traced their friendship back to around age 14, when Mensa showed up to an open mic at Jones, a selective enrollment public school on Chicago's Near North Side, to rap. He had come from Whitney Young, a similar selective enrollment school across the city. He spotted Chance in the lunchroom that day, though he admitted he didn't yet have the microphone technique to back up his ambitions.

From that first encounter grew the Save Money collective. Among the early milestones he recalled: a studio session built around a song called "Lord Release," with studio time his father paid for.