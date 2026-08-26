Supreme, New York's cool skate shop that's turned into a billion-dollar business, started in 1994. It was even subject of a 30 for 30 episode on ESPN. Nothing's more tied to the brand—besides its top-dollar resale prices and generation of hype—than its box logo. But coming in second to that is the brand's collaborations with Nike.

It all started in 2002 when the brand reworked the recently launched Nike SB Dunk in the image of the Air Jordan 3. It's gone to cover a lot of Nike's catalog, including two Air Jordan projects. Some of the shoes go for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Some go for hardly over the retail price. Some are fan favorites, some the brand's diehards would like to forget.

Where do they all fall in the pantheon of the brand's body of Nike work? As we prepare for this week’s launch of the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, here’s our ranking for the best Supreme x Nike collaborations of all time, from worst to best.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026