Supreme, New York's cool skate shop that's turned into a billion-dollar business, started in 1994. It was even subject of a 30 for 30 episode on ESPN. Nothing's more tied to the brand—besides its top-dollar resale prices and generation of hype—than its box logo. But coming in second to that is the brand's collaborations with Nike.
It all started in 2002 when the brand reworked the recently launched Nike SB Dunk in the image of the Air Jordan 3. It's gone to cover a lot of Nike's catalog, including two Air Jordan projects. Some of the shoes go for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Some go for hardly over the retail price. Some are fan favorites, some the brand's diehards would like to forget.
Where do they all fall in the pantheon of the brand's body of Nike work? As we prepare for this week’s launch of the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, here’s our ranking for the best Supreme x Nike collaborations of all time, from worst to best.
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Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mid
Year: 2018
Air Force 1 Mids aren’t good. Making them look like Jeff Hamilton NBA jeans is even worse. -Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Courtposite
Year: 2023
You won’t see chaos in the streets trying to get these posites. Once again, Supreme unearthed an obscure silhouette from Nike’s archive, the Courtposite tennis sneaker from 2002. This futuristic looking low top was meant to be connected to Andre Agassi, which may pique the interest of some hardcore collectors. There will definitely be some people who pull these off, but ultimately they still amount to a failed attempt at making an otherwise forgotten Nike model feel cool. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Air Jordan 14
Year: 2019
Not going to waste too much of your time here, these stink. The only time it's appropriate to wear either of these Supreme 14s is if you’re in a biker gang. —Ben Felderstein
Supreme x Nike SB Gato
Year: 2018
Nike SB has a long history of using football shoes to make skate shoes. Look at the Zoom FC. The Gato is also a shoe that saw some play over the years. Supreme did the shoe, too. It’s not bad. But I’m from the school of thought where you don’t wear football shoes unless you’re playing football. So it misses the mark. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low
Year: 2021
Supreme followed its usual rule of thumb with this one by collaborating with Nike on a silhouette that nobody would expect them to. Sometimes that formula yields surprisngly good results. This two-pack of Cross Trainer Lows is not one of those times, though. This is simply just one of those shoes that looks like it would be more at home on the shoe wall of a Finish Line in the mall than it would coming from the biggest streetwear brand in the world. Neither colorway is particularly offensive, but they don’t feel all that special either. Couple that with the much better collabs sprinkled throughout Supreme’s extensive archive of Nike projects and it lands this one in the bottom tier. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike Air Max 96
Year: 2019
Supreme has a pretty sketchty history when it comes to working on Air Max models. The brand’s spin on the Air Max 98 is great, so is the Air Max 95. Other than that, not so much. The worst of the bunch is the Air Max 96, mainly because the shoe has see-through panels, which really don’t work for the design. Colorways are nice, though.
Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95
Year: 2022
The Air Zoom Flight 95 is one of Nike’s standout 1990s basketball shoes. The big, bug-eyed pods on the midsole, the carbon fiber-like pattern, its on-court representation courtesy of exciting up-and-comer Jason Kidd—it had everything a sneaker from that era needed. When Supreme got its hands on it earlier this year, the streetwear brand took a completely different approach, opting for three tonal colorways that swap the OG’s patterns for bandana paisley prints. There are even a few details that dial up the maximalism like repeating logos around the heel pod and a newly designed tongue logo. This isn’t a fan favorite, but Supreme does get some credit for its penchant of flipping ‘90s designs through a lens that is undeniably its own. —Riley Jones
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin
Year: 2022
The OG red and black Nike Air Bakin with the yellow laces is considered one of the best basketball sneakers that Nike released in the '90s despite its controversial beginnings. In 2022, Supreme decided to drop two Air Bakins of its own. One is a pretty boring all-white pair, while the other features a gradient overlay treatment. These aren't exactly bad, but nothing will ever top the OG Air Bakins. If you want a pair, we recommend just scouring the internet for those instead. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL
Year: 2022
This Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL isn’t going to win any awards for innovation, but what it does well is maintain the ‘90s sportswear theme Supreme has leaned into in recent years. Solid color blocking lets the sneaker’s geometric overlays shine, and those same lines help inform custom branding on the heel. The only major knock on these is that they don’t feature the original Air Max 98 TL bubble (the Air Max 97’s Air unit is used instead) but that’s likely a limitation on Nike’s side rather than a Supreme design decision. —Riley Jones
Supreme x Nike Air Max Tailwind 4
Year: 2019
It’s no secret that Supreme’s Nike collabs don’t hit quite the same way the older ones did. But the duo of Air Max Tailwind 4s that released in March 2019 seem like a victim of bad timing more than anything. The colorways are simple enough—one in its signature white and red, and the other in black with blue accents. The 3M boucle panels give a unique take on the retro runner too. These might be a sleeper people want in a few years. Grab them now while the resell is still low if you were ever considering it. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike SB 94
Year: 2010
This is the only time Supreme has gotten to design its own Nike silhouette. The outcome? Not so hot. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB 94 (Second Release)
Supreme x Nike SB GTS
Year: 2015
You can go ahead and file this one under the increasingly growing “didn’t need to happen” folder when it comes to Supreme’s Nike collabs. We’ve seen the pairing come up with a lot of heat over the years, but we’ve also seen more and more swings and misses lately, including this five-pack from 2015. -Ben Felderstein
Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn
Year: 2024
We all know this formula. Brand A has a product launching that’s unfamiliar to consumers, so it taps brand B to collaborate and bring heat to the project. Now plug in Nike and Supreme’s names, and we have this forgettable (but not actually bad) Air Max Dn. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Nike SB Tennis Classic
Year: 2013
The best thing about this collaboration is that, somehow, Val Kilmer got himself a pair of the Volt, tennis ball colorway of these when they released. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Blazer Low
Year: 2016
Unlike the brand’s highly-coveted Blazers from 2006, Supreme’s Blazer Low project from 2016 was not received with nearly the same amount of praise. Four pastel-colored suede pairs sitting on gum bottoms hit the market, but they aren’t anything special. If you merely want to say you own a Supreme item and you like colorful sneakers, you can score these for a little over retail right now. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2
Year: 2017
Any time you’re starting with an Air Force 2 instead of an Air Force 1 [Ed. note: I don't agree with him at all], you’re already behind the 8 ball. Four colorways of this AF2 hit the market in 2017 including three jarring candy-pack looking creations that left a lot to be desired. The fourth and final “Baroque Brown” pair was a bit less offensive but is still considered a brick in the Supreme x Nike department if you ask me. —Ben Felderstein
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid (2022)
Year: 2022
Back in 2006, Supreme collaborated with Nike SB on three colorways of the Blazer that have stood the test of time. The quilted uppers. The subtle Gucci homage. The python Swooshes. Everything came together to create a near flawless sneaker. So, doing it again 16 years later should yield the same results, right? Not exactly. Supreme tried to restore the feeling with two pairs of SB Blazer Mids in 2022. They feature the same details as their predecessors, like exotic Swooshes and quilted uppers. But the denim and all-black executions just don’t quite feel as special. Part of that is because the original trio was just that good. But these colorways still feel lackluster even when not being compared to the OGs. Denim shoes are a hard sell and the black pair was almost there. If only the midsole was white and not black. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Low
Year: 2026
Basketball sneakers have long been a part of Supreme’s collaborative history with Nike—in fact, the majority of the models on this list got their start on the basketball court. Despite that, the latest still comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially considering it hasn’t previously existed as a low top. But that doesn’t mean Supreme’s Nike SB x Air Max2 CB 94 doesn’t work in this context. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low (Third Release)
Year: 2019
What a disappointment. Supreme’s past work on the SB Dunk Low has been the stuff of legend, but this trio is FAR from that. I mean a Jewel Swoosh on a Dunk, it's just not natural. Throw that Dallas Cowboys looking star onto the side of each pair and some wonky color blocking and what you’re left with is a mess. —Ben Felderstein
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High 'By Any Means'
Year: 2022
A Supreme Dunk collab used to be a guaranteed hit. But when you come out of the gate with something as good as the SB Dunk Lows from 2002 or SB Dunk Highs from 2003, it’s always going to be hard to recreate that type of energy. The brand should be applauded for continuing to try instead of just phoning it in year after year and churning out new colorways of its elephant and star clad designs from the 2000s. The problem with that is, creativity doesn’t always result in something as desirable. The brand’s latest attempt was a series of more simplistic SB Dunk Highs sporting OG colorblocking. Each was given a Supreme twist by way of “No Love” stitched text on the lateral toe and its often-used “By Any Means” slogan wrapping its way around the heel. This trio certainly isn’t offensive, but it also leaves a bit to be desired. Usually, Supreme’s problem is getting too unorthodox. But these pairs fall just a bit short. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike Zoom Streak Spectrum
Year: 2018
Didn’t expect to see this one coming. The early-2000s running shoe, designed by Steven Smith, was dragged out of Nike’s vault in the O.G. colorway, flames and all, and had the Supreme logo slapped on it. Not bad if you’re into your sneakers that look like Hot Wheels. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2
Year: 2022
Nike Shox have never been cool. They feel more at home on the feet of a Jersey shore bro rocking an upside down visor than, say, a streetwear kid in New York City. But the reputation that the Shox hold in society wasn’t enough to stop Supreme from trying to make a cool version of their own. And to be honest, they sort of succeeded. Generally speaking, Shox still aren’t cool. But these are pretty nice in comparison to the pairs we remember lining the walls of Finish Line back in the day. Part of their success is certainly due to the timing of the release. These techy 2000s runners fall perfectly in line with some of the current footwear trends. The tonal colorways are also fairly inoffensive and the Supreme Shox pillars are a nice touch. Say what you want about Shox, but Supreme deserves some credit for making a completely irrelevant shoe in the sneaker world feel a bit special. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike Air Max 1
Year: 2025
“Subtle” isn’t a word that typically comes to mind when describing a Supreme collaboration, yet it’s a fitting term for this series of Air Max 1s. If not for the mini-Swoosh on the toe, small box logo, and “World Famous” Script on the hee, these could have been mistaken for an all-leather general release. Sometimes less is more, and this serves as a good example. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Nike Clogposite
Year: 2024
Supreme collaborated on Foamposites in 2014, Courtposites in 2023, so why not Clogposites with motorsport-inspired graphics in 2024 from the NY skate brand? It shouldn’t have worked, but it kind of did. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Rammellzee x Nike SB Dunk Low
Year: 2023
Most of Supreme’s sneakers arrive without a story—the brand is famously quiet about, well, everything, so one generally doesn’t get a good explanation of why their products look the way they do. Sometimes it doesn’t need to be said, though, as on its 2023 duo of Dunks with the late Rammellzee, a New York City graffiti artist who was the first artist that Supreme ever pulled in for a collaboration. Supreme founder James Jebbia is a major patron of Rammellzee, and the same art that appears on these Dunks once hung on the walls of the original Supreme space on Lafayette. —Brendan Dunne
Supreme x Nike Air Humara
Year: 2017
This shoe isn’t bad by any means. Some of the colors are too bright for many. Just not a hype shoe in the pantheon of what Supreme and Nike have done. The apparel is good, though. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1
Year: 2017
People are going to like it because it’s a Comme des Garcons collab with Supreme on Air Force 1. What it really is: A white/white Air Force 1 with something screen printed on the side. Rushed and poor product. But the names sell it to hype fuck lords. And NBA players. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 (Box Logo)
Year: 2020
Whether you want to admit it or not, part of the allure of any Supreme collab has always been its limited nature. If you miss out on Thursday morning then it's time to hit the aftermarket. That has always been the case, at least it was until 2020's Air Force 1 drop. Initially met with some apprehension for its "lazy" design, it's just some white and black Forces with a mini red Box Logo stamped on the lateral heel, customers warmed up to the idea once they'd been presented with all of the details. It was announced that both colorways would be sporadically replenished from season to season. Suddenly, Hanes T-shirts and boxers weren't the only Supreme items you could re-up on. Make sure you add a fresh pair of Uptowns to the cart too. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus
Year: 2020
Supreme has made a habit in recent years of reviving lesser-seen Nike runners for its projects—take 2018's Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus or 2016's Air Max 98 collabs as prime examples. But its most recent release decided to use a retro runner that has been back on shelves in a multitude of colorways for the past couple of years, the Air Max Plus. These aren't like the pairs you will see on the wall at your local Foot Locker, though. Supreme made its trio of AMPs feel special by tweaking the silhouette's TPU overlays to spell out "Supreme." The trio certainly isn't a bad offering, especially in comparison to some of its other recent output, but when pitting against Supreme's iconic archive it still finds itself sitting near the bottom half. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike Flyknit Lunar 1
Year: 2013
There was a lot of confusion what this sneaker was all about when it first leaked. It’s also the first and only time that Supreme would collaborate on a new Nike performance shoe. The catch? These Flyknit Lunar 1s, which were quite popular at the time and haven’t been re-released, came in a Nike SB box. But weren’t built up with Nike SB modifications. Odd? I thought so, too. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Delta Force 3/4
Year: 2004
This is one of the more slept-on Supreme x Nike releases. In fact, some could have the case that this should be ranked higher. The colorways aren’t hype, but solid. Same with the silhouette, the Delta Force SB ¾. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Bruin
Year: 2009
For its 2009 collaboration with Nike SB, Supreme offered up four colorways of the Bruin. Metallic Swooshes and “World Famous” branding on the heel made the pairs stand out from the average release of the low-top skate shoe. Some color schemes were better than others, but the project doesn’t necessarily do anything wrong either. For a Supreme collab that's a little more under the radar, this might be the one to go with. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low
Year: 2024
We can’t say we saw the Supreme x Nike Darwin Low coming, but if it works, it works. It had history too; the shoe originally released in low-cut canvas variations in the ‘90s, and was even worn by skaters at the time. The hype was minimal, but this is one of the better collabs between the two brands in the past few years. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy
Year: 2026
As we’ve seen many times in the past with with shoes like the Nike SB Air Darwin Low, Air Zoom Courtposite, or Zoom Streak Spectrum, Supreme is leading the way on a somewhat obscure model from Nike’s vast archive with its take on the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy. What’s extra impressive about this one is the way Supreme was able to plaster it’s logo around the entirety of the upper, but do it in a way that could actually be described as “subtle”—despite the aggressive nature of the design. A level of recency bias could be at play here, but this is one of the more exciting Supreme x Nike collaborations in recent memory. —Zac Dubasik
Supreme x Nike Air Max 95
Year: 2019
The Supreme x Air Max 95 is based off an ultra-luxe version of the shoe that was made and released in Italy in the 2000s. They were expensive back then. Supreme upped the ante and made them $500 this time around. Price tag aside, the shoes are solid. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low (Fourth Release)
Year: 2021
Following a lukewarm offering in 2019, Supreme decided to nod to one of its most celebrated projects for its latest Nike SB collab. The result is four colorways of the SB Dunk Low that share details with its 2003 SB Dunk High release like colorful croc leather overlays and gold stars covering the quarter panel. The source material helped define an era of sneakers. The 2021 project, while nostalgic, doesn’t hit quite the same despite being one of Supreme’s better offerings in recent years. The brown option feels very appropriate given current trends, but other options like a loud slime green don’t quite hit the mark like the originals did 18 years ago. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1
Year: 2018
The first Supreme x Comme des Garcons Air Force 1 wasn’t good. This shoe, with its split design, is infinitely better. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo
Year: 2017
The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo is a love-it-or-hate-it shoe for many people. The Youth tends to like the shoe, because they probably don’t know better and it’s “hype,” and us older heads tend to hate it, because, well, it kind of sucks. The kids win out sometimes. Hate to see it. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Trainer 2 TW
Year: 2007
Supreme bringing back the Air Trainer 2 TW was supposedly influenced by Tommy Rebel, the shrill-voiced man with an extensive collection of vintage Ralph Lauren, North Face, and Nike from the documentary Just for Kicks who wouldn’t move out of his parents’ house. With that said, the shoe is true dive into the late ‘80s/early ‘90s that inspired much of Supreme’s obsession with New York City and sneaker culture. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low (Second Release)
Year: 2012
Elephant print on the Nike SB Dunk Low just looks good. These don’t hold a candle to the original pairs, but it was still awesome to see Supreme bring back one of the biggest projects from its archive in a new way so many years later. If you still like bright red sneakers and want to shell out a little less money for a well-executed Supreme Dunk Low collab, this is the shoe for you. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Air Jordan 5
Year: 2015
In Supreme’s illustrious collaborative footwear history, the iconic skate brand has only teamed up with the Jordan Brand twice. One of those times the product came out really good, the other time it simply came out really bad. Having featured the really bad one earlier on, it’s time to focus on the Air Jordan 5. Available in three colorways you have the option to make a statement with the bold Desert Camo or keep it nice and simple with White or Black. —Ben Felderstein
Supreme x Nike Air Max 98
Year: 2016
Not a lot of people expected Supreme to collaborate on an Air Max 98, and that’s part of what makes this shoe good. Even less would have guessed how great they design would turn out. Base them off the Prada America's Cup, do them in patent leather, one pair in snakeskin, and the outcome was solid. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 (Canvas)
Year: 2012
It’s hard to imagine a time when Supreme didn’t have its own Air Force 1, but it really wasn’t that long ago. The brand got its hands on the model for the first time in 2012, opting to work on the low-top variation of the sneaker. It came in gum-soled black, olive, and woodland camouflage colorways which were elevated through the use of authentic NYCO military fabric. The brand would later work on the Air Force 1 High and team with Comme des Garçons for various Air Force 1 Lows, but the OG still remains one of the best. —Riley Jones
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 HI
Year: 2014
This is the first sneaker to release after the Foamposite caused Nike releases to be cancelled at the brand’s Manhattan shop. The formula was simple: An Air Force 1 Hi in white, red, and black with Supreme’s branding on the strap. Easy enough. And they were pretty good. Resale is quite high at the moment, too. -Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike Air Foamposite One
Year: 2014
The Supreme x Nike Air Foamposite One makes this list mainly because of the hype around it. Personally? Could care less for the shoe. But many were surprised 1) That this shoe was real and 2) That it caused a literal riot with police cars in New York City. Most memorably, this was the sneaker that forever had in-store Supreme x Nike releases canceled. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Hi
Year: 2003
There was a chance the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High would come in second on this list, but got narrowly edged out. Three colorways—orange, red, blue—all good. The stars on the side panel and the lacelocks both added to the sneaker. Loud? Sure, but it was perfect for Supreme and the era that the shoe gained life in. —Matt Welty
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer
Year: 2006
Back in 2006, Supreme released three colorways of the Nike SB Blazer with a luxurious twist. Black, red, and white options were all available that each featured premium details like quilted leather uppers, python skin Swooshes, and gold metal detailing. But the highlight has to be the Gucci-inspired, red and green-striped heel tab. Over a decade later and these still hold up perfectly. Good luck finding a pair in good condition for a fair price though. —Mike DeStefano
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low
Year: 2002
The one that started it all, not just for Supreme and Nike, but for Nike SB as well. The sneaker came in two different colorways, both of which were inspired by the Air Jordan 3. It took two different worlds: Basketball and skateboarding and put them together, much like the concept of Nike SB itself. Finding a pair of these today isn’t easy and they’ll cost you quite the coin if you can track them down. —Matt Welty