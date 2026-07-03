Dave Chappelle

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Dave Chappelle and Usher
Music

Dave Chappelle Crashes Usher's D.C. Show, Makes it Rain With Usher Bucks

The comedian turned up in the crowd at Northwest Stadium on July 10, grabbed a fistful of faux currency from Usher's Goyard bag, and sent the arena into chaos.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Dave Chappelle
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN, Making Broadcast Awkward

He apologized soon afterward.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Ye
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Reportedly Brings Kanye West On Stage, Jokes He ‘Lost More Money Than I’ve Ever Made’

Chappelle performed a stand-up set on Sunday in West Hollywood.

tara mahadevan75 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy smiling at an event, both in black suits.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute to Eddie Murphy, Pitches Him on ‘Chappelle Show’ Reboot

Dave Chappelle honored Eddie Murphy at the AFI Life Achievement Awards ceremony.

Mark Elibert90 days ago
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Azealia Banks performing on stage with a microphone; Dave Chappelle at an event in a suit.
Pop Culture

Azealia Banks Says Dave Chappelle Was ‘Sweating’ After Her Trans Friends, Calls Him a 'Chaser'

Chappelle previously faced criticism for some of his stand-up material that focused on the trans community.

Joe Price93 days ago
Dave Chappelle Slams Critics the Middle East: 'Netflix Does Business with the Saudis'
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Defends Riyadh Show Amid Backlash Over Saudi Ties

Chappelle defends his Riyadh festival set, points to Hollywood’s Saudi ties, and says criticism only surfaced after he agreed to perform.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
'Saturday Night Live' host Dave Chappelle during Promos on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Believes GOP ‘Weaponized’ His Transgender Jokes

Chappelle said he 'resents' politicians who used his comedy to further their agendas.

Kris Seavers94 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a suit speaking into a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Says He's 'Considering' Bringing 'Chappelle’s Show' Back

The comedian says he’s recently become open to revisiting his iconic sketch comedy series.

Mark Elibert95 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a beige coat and sunglasses, standing outdoors among a group of people, some wearing masks.
Pop Culture

Dave Chapelle Lays Flowers at Alex Pretti Memorial in Minneapolis

The comedian was in Minneapolis to perform two shows.

tara mahadevan151 days ago
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 06: Singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in court to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala on April 30, 2025 in New York City.
Music

R. Kelly Accuser Says She Felt ‘Terrified’ and ‘Exposed’ by Dave Chappelle’s ‘Piss on You’ Sketch

The actor and comedian parodied Kelly in a 2003 episode of 'Chappelle's Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
(L-R) Marlon Wayans, Dave Chappelle and Diddy.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Recalls Diddy Saving Dave Chappelle During On-Stage Attack: 'I Tried to Jump In'

The comedian highlighted Diddy's "heroic" moment which took place at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams196 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a suit, smiling on stage. Sean "Diddy" Combs in a fur coat and sunglasses, smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Says Diddy Saved His Life During Hollywood Bowl Attack in New Netflix Special

The comedian says the moment shaped how he views Diddy, even amid recent controversy.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
Dave Chappelle in a sleeveless jacket, smiling, and Sean "Diddy" Combs in a denim jacket, posing at an event.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Recalls Awkward Conversation With Diddy In Stand-Up Special

The comedian reflected on his time at Diddy’s house.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle looks on during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Calls It 'Easier' to Perform In Saudi Arabia: 'Transgender Jokes Went Over Very Well'

The stand-up comedian "doesn't feel guilty at all" for performing in the Middle Eastern country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams210 days ago
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Kevin Hart, wearing sunglasses and a jacket, poses with Speedy Morman in a casual setting with a "360 with Speedy" logo.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Comedians: 'They're All GOATs for Different Reasons'

"They all did something amazing," Hart tells Speedy Morman of his Mount Rushmore picks.

Trace William Cowen235 days ago
Vince Staples in a denim jacket and cap on the left; Dave Chappelle in a suit holding a microphone on the right.
Pop Culture

Vince Staples on His Friendship With Dave Chappelle: 'He Speaks in Riddles'

The actor also explained why he's unlikely to pursue comedy.

Alex Ocho244 days ago
Comedian Dave Chappelle speaking into a microphone at an event, wearing a dark suit jacket and light shirt.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Criticizes Free Speech in America at Saudi Arabia Comedy Festival

The comedian said it’s “easier to talk” in Saudi Arabia than in America, sparking backlash.

Mark Elibert288 days ago

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