Jay-Z Opens Yankee Stadium Concert With Video of Beyoncé Cutting His Hair

Jay-Z kicked off Night one of his Yankee Stadium residency with a cleanly trimmed haircut courtesy of his wife, Beyoncé. Before the 25-time Grammy winner hit the stage on Friday night (July 10) to perform selections from his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, the stadium's jumbotron played a pre-show video of Queen Bey shearing off his afro while they sat in the empty stands of the Bronx ballpark.

Once Hov emerged around 9:30 p.m. in a New York Yankees bomber jacket and matching fitted cap, the low-cut look was in full effect.

Jay-Z debuted a new afro at the Roots Picnic on May 30 after combing out his wick locs, the process reportedly taking four days and four bottles of Cécred, Beyoncé's haircare line.

The Cowboy Carter artist would detail the process in a short film titled "The Blueprint," which was released in June. Beyoncé began by explaining that her husband of 18 years wanted to wear an afro in honor of his late father, Adnis Reeves, along with wanting their oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, to embrace her natural hair.

"I think the key ingredients are patience and love," Beyoncé said in the visual, mentioning key Cécred products like Moisture Sealing Lotion and Detangling Spray.