Doja Cat on Ella Langley's Smash Hit "Choosin' Texas": 'Not My Vibe'

The rapper tuned into Langley's "Choosin' Texas" during a Twitch livestream, not long after going viral for saying she had “no idea” who Langley was during a recent interview with Sundae Conversations.

“Yeah, this is not my vibe, but she has a very pretty voice,” she said. “If this is, like, number one on the charts, it's cuz people are like putting on their radios and shit. I'm sure it's like on the radio. I can see them playing this shit on the radio. I don't like it, but that's fine.”

She continued, “It's very earwormy, it sounds like. It's like [a] catchy melody. I get it. And she's pretty. I get it. Also, singers are just fucking pretty. That's just kind of how that works, I don't know why.”

Doja then appeared to scan through the comments in the chat.

“Are people saying that I'm spreading hate?” she said with a chuckle. “I mean, out of respect, I could play the whole thing? Let's play the whole thing. Let's start where I stopped, though.Will that make you feel better if I play the whole thing?”

She paused the song again to say, “The song's not bad. It's literally not bad. The music isn't bad. I just don't fucking like it. Just cuz I don't like something doesn't make it bad. I'm sorry. I can't do more than more than like a minute and 17 seconds of that. I'm not going to play the whole song. I'm sorry, I'm not sorry … Let me play some motherfucking Chingy.”