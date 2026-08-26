Music

Doja Cat on Ella Langley's Smash Hit "Choosin' Texas": 'Not My Vibe'

The rapper gave Langley's chart-topping hit a first listen during a livestream and admitted she has a "very pretty voice."

Split image: Left: Doja Cat in a tan outfit at an event. Right: Ella Langley performing in a white dress on stage.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Doja Cat sat down to listen to Ella Langley during a recent livestream.

The rapper tuned into Langley's "Choosin' Texas" during a Twitch livestream, not long after going viral for saying she had “no idea” who Langley was during a recent interview with Sundae Conversations.

However, Doja stopped the song before she could finish the chorus.

“Yeah, this is not my vibe, but she has a very pretty voice,” she said. “If this is, like, number one on the charts, it's cuz people are like putting on their radios and shit. I'm sure it's like on the radio. I can see them playing this shit on the radio. I don't like it, but that's fine.”

She continued, “It's very earwormy, it sounds like. It's like [a] catchy melody. I get it. And she's pretty. I get it. Also, singers are just fucking pretty. That's just kind of how that works, I don't know why.”

Doja then appeared to scan through the comments in the chat.

“Are people saying that I'm spreading hate?” she said with a chuckle. “I mean, out of respect, I could play the whole thing? Let's play the whole thing. Let's start where I stopped, though.Will that make you feel better if I play the whole thing?”

She paused the song again to say, “The song's not bad. It's literally not bad. The music isn't bad. I just don't fucking like it. Just cuz I don't like something doesn't make it bad. I'm sorry. I can't do more than more than like a minute and 17 seconds of that. I'm not going to play the whole song. I'm sorry, I'm not sorry … Let me play some motherfucking Chingy.”

The livestream came after Doja sparked conversation on Sunday, Aug. 23, when Caleb Pressley asked her if she was a fan of Langley’s on his show Sundae Conversation. Doja merely replied, "I don't know what that is."

Drake recently made an appearance at Langley’s concert in Arkansas, and was seen singing along to “Choosin’ Texas.”

According to Billboard, "Choosin' Texas" is currently in its 19th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" remix and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The only song with more weeks at No. 1 in chart history, accounting for holiday titles, is Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at 22 weeks.

Shop for Doja Cat music at Complex.

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