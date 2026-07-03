Memphis Bleek

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(L-R) Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z ‘Wasn't Talking to Nobody' During Hours-Long Yankee Stadium Show Delay

According to Bleek, Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer" backstage after ticketless fans bum rushed security, causing an hours-long delay.

Will Lavin4 days ago
(L-R) Tony Yayo and Memphis Bleek.
Music

Tony Yayo Laughs Off Suggestion Memphis Bleek Could Beat Him In a Verzuz: 'There's Levels'

The G-Unit rapper's comments come after months of back-and-forth shade with Jay-Z's righthand man.

Will Lavin245 days ago
Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a beanie, smiling at an event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Fans Debate Who Could Take on Jay-Z in Hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ Match

A recently resurfaced comment made by Hov has fans wondering who can go head-to-head with him in a 'Verzuz' battle.

Alex Ocho261 days ago
Tony Yayo and 50 Cent perform during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

50 Cent Teases Tony Yayo About Not Dissing Jim Jones and Memphis Bleek: 'I Want Out the Group'

50 Cent recently joked to Tony Yayo that he doesn’t want to be a part of G-Unit anymore.

Joe Price263 days ago
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Jim Jones and Mase
Music

Jim Jones Says Mase Once Asked Jay-Z for Cab Money After Roc-A-Fella Meeting

"We look like suckers walking outta here," Jim remembered.

Jose Martinez270 days ago
Two men in urban attire, both wearing hats and chains. They appear to be at an event or concert.
Music

Jim Jones Fires Back at Tony Yayo Over Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek Comments: 'Brush Your Teeth'

Jones called Yayo broke and advised him to see a dentist.

Mark Elibert275 days ago
Two men wearing baseball caps and chains; the left one in a striped shirt, the right in a leather jacket with a New York Yankees cap.
Music

Memphis Bleek Trolls 'Hype Man' Tony Yayo While Sharing Concert Photo: 'Let’s See His Show'

Bleek fires back at Tony Yayo over comments about Jay-Z and loyalty.

Mark Elibert276 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather vest, holding a microphone, and pointing outward.
Music

Drake Spurs Speculation After Calling Out 'Unsolicited Advice From Rappers We Loved in 2005'

While Drake didn't name any specific rappers, some have speculated that he could be referencing Memphis Bleek.

Trace William Cowen297 days ago
A group of men, including 50 Cent in a black cap and t-shirt, and others wearing casual streetwear, are gathered together.
Music

Memphis Bleek Addresses Tony Yayo’s Claims That Jay-Z Doesn't Support His Friends Like 50 Cent Does

Bleek said Hov doesn’t have to worry about taking care of him.

Mark Elibert324 days ago
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Memphis Bleek, Jay-Z, Dame Dash
Music

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z and Dame Dash Will Never Speak Again: 'A Line Was Crossed'

The pair had a falling out after Roc-A-Fella was sold to Def Jam, and Dame was excluded from the deal.

tara mahadevan330 days ago
Split image. Left: Memphis Bleek wears a striped shirt and cap. Right: Jay-Z with dreadlocks, wears a suit and tie.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says New Music From Jay-Z Could Be On The Way: 'Save Me a Verse'

Hov hasn't released a new music since his solo album "4:44" in 2017 and his "Everything Is Love" collab album with Beyoncé the following year.

Alex Ocho334 days ago
Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z during Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek Visit BET's "106 and Park."
Music

Memphis Bleek Says He Knew Jay-Z ‘Had to’ Distance Himself From Roc-A-Fella

Bleek speaks about Jay's departure from the label and more during his appearance on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Jose Martinez396 days ago
Three rappers performing on stage, each holding a microphone. They are wearing casual streetwear and caps, with a lively audience in the background.
Music

Beanie Sigel Says Jay-Z Ghostwrote for Memphis Bleek: 'He Got an Alley-Oop'

Bleek was featured on several Roc-A-Fella posse cuts alongside Hov and Beans.

Mark Elibert542 days ago
Gorillafest proceedings pictured
Music

Nems Brings Gorillafest to Coney Island With Ghostface Killah, Bun B, and More

The special event was part of this year's SummerStage series.

Trace William Cowen708 days ago
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Music

Memphis Bleek Shares Jay-Z Story About Them Having to Pay $50,000 to Leave a Club in Miami

Bleek explained that Hov was a different person than he is now when he had Cristal champagne in him.

Mark Elibert955 days ago
Music

Dame Dash Says He Saved Memphis Bleek From Getting Robbed of His Publishing: 'Went and Got Him a Lawyer'

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder maintains he has nothing but love for the Brooklyn rapper.

Brad Callas964 days ago
Music

Memphis Bleek Reveals Why He Hasn't Done Any Music With Jay-Z: 'He Know I'm Nicer Than Him'

One of the last songs Bleek and Hov did together was "As One" off <i>The Blueprint 2</i>.

Mark Elibert973 days ago

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