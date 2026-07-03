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While talking to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Memphis Bleek said he doesn't think that Nas has "enough songs to compete" with Jay-Z in a battle.Jordan Rose
From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney
We caught up with Memphis Bleek to talk his new song and Tidal's negative reception.Angel Diaz
It's been almost a month since the Knicks won their last game. Here are 15 events in hip hop that have happened since.Evan Auerbach