Music

Kehlani Cancels Camden and D.C.-Area Tour Stops After Hospital Visit

The singer spent the night in the hospital and was told she cannot sing for at least the next two shows.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
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Kehlani is stepping off the road briefly after a sudden health emergency forced her to cancel two consecutive Kehlani World Tour dates.

The R&B singer announced hours before her show on Wednesday (Aug. 26) that she would not take the stage at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, N.J. or at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. the following day.

"After two off days feeling completely normal.. ive been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain," she wrote. "i just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. i'm so sorry Camden & DC. my team is working on a solution. breaks my heart to have to ever do this. i do everything i'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn't guaranteed. we will pick back up in Virginia. 🩷"

The Camden and Columbia stops are the first canceled dates on the 33-date Live Nation run, which kicked off Aug. 6 at The Armory in Minneapolis and is scheduled to wrap Oct. 3 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco.

RiverLink Ferry, which serves the Camden waterfront venue, announced it would automatically refund ferry tickets tied to the show to the original payment source within a few hours.

The Kehlani World Tour supports her self-titled fifth studio album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on Top R&B Albums with 69,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week, the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman in 2026. Lead single "Folded" won Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at this year's Grammy Awards and cracked the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

Kehlani said her team is actively working on a solution for the two scrapped dates. The tour's next stop is in Virginia.

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