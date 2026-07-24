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Jay-Z and Rick Ross performing on stage. Jay-Z is wearing a black outfit and cap, while Rick Ross is shirtless with sunglasses.
Music

Rick Ross Explains Why He Didn't Join Jay-Z to Perform at Yankee Stadium

The rapper did not confirm if he was invited to the star-studded Yankee Stadium show.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 04: Jermaine Dupri and Jay-Z attend a party hosted by Jay-Z at the Velvet Room November 4, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jermaine Dupri on the 'Reasonable Doubt' Lyric That Inspired His Jay-Z Collaboration

The producer and rapper popped on 'Reasonable Doubt' during a drive to get "in Jay-Z mode" before they collaborated on "Money Ain't a Thang."

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Hit-Boy wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a red and gray jacket, and a black shirt with layered necklaces, posing on a red carpet.
Music

Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

The Grammy-winning producer reflected on catalog longevity and creative freedom after watching Jay-Z perform "N****s in Paris" and "Clique" at his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency.

Mark Elibert11 days ago
(L-R) Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z ‘Wasn't Talking to Nobody' During Hours-Long Yankee Stadium Show Delay

According to Bleek, Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer" backstage after ticketless fans bum rushed security, causing an hours-long delay.

Will Lavin12 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Jay-Z.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes to 'Breakfast Club' Fans for Being Late After 3 A.M. Jay-Z Concert

The radio host said his tardiness was the result of Hov's three-day Yankee Stadium takeover being "a lot."

Will Lavin12 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Ebro Darden speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at The 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden didn't hug Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency out of fear that he would stain her outfit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

Will Lavin13 days ago
Jay-Z in a tuxedo at an event, making a peace sign. Pharrell Williams in casual wear with yellow sunglasses, waving on a beach.
Music

Jay-Z Is 'Ready to Go to Work' After Yankee Stadium Takeover, Per Pharrell: 'They Poked the Bear'

Skateboard P again joined HOV for the closing show of his three-night Yankee Stadium takeover.

Trace William Cowen13 days ago
Jay-Z, wearing sunglasses and a cap, flashes a peace sign at a sports event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Attributes Yankee Stadium Show Delay to Security Breach: 'Had to Make Sure Everybody Was Okay'

"I didn't wanna start music and people get trampled," HOV said once he finally took the stage.

Trace William Cowen13 days ago
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Jay-Z in a white hat and sunglasses claps, standing in front of a crowd wearing yellow jerseys at a sports event.
Music

Fans Outside Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Residency Debate 'Reasonable Doubt' vs. 'The Blueprint'

With nearly 135,000 seats sold across three sold-out nights, the JAY-Z30 celebration prompted the eternal question: which album is the greatest?

Mark Elibert13 days ago
Jay-Z and Nas dressed in formal suits, standing together at an event. Jay-Z wears a blue tuxedo, and Nas wears sunglasses with a black suit.
Music

Nas Curated a 31-Song Jay-Z TIDAL Playlist, Then Showed Up Live at Yankee Stadium

The Queens legend hand-picked tracks spanning Hov's full catalog for TIDAL on July 9, three days before the 'Extra Innings' finale, and returned the favor Jay-Z paid him in 2021.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, and Kanye West posing together at an event, dressed in formal attire with stage lights in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Brings Out Pharrell for Neptunes Classics During Sold-Out Yankee Stadium Night Two

The pair hit a two-step together and ran through "Frontin'," "Allure," and "Excuse Me Miss" during the encore.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z's Set Lists From Each Night of His Yankee Stadium Shows

Hov's set lists stretch across his legendary catalogue and those of his peers.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Damon Dash and Jay-Z posing together, both wearing necklaces. Jay-Z is in a striped shirt, and Damon Dash in a white shirt and cap.
Music

Dame Dash Posts AI Video of Himself Crashing Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Stage

Dash’s Instagram reel imagines a surprise reunion with Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium before a fake SWAT arrest over unpaid child support.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
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Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Record on Second Night of Residency

The show sold 45,832 tickets, surpassing the record set just the night before.

Trey Alston14 days ago

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