Coco Jones

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Latest Stories

Coco Jones Talks New Musical Direction and Upcoming Singles
Music

Coco Jones Is Entering a New Music Era

After a candid X post about confusion and pressure, Coco Jones lets fans into the experiments shaping her sound, her album and what’s coming next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
A woman in a white outfit passionately sings on a sports field, holding a microphone with one hand and extending the other.
Pop Culture

Coco Jones Drops New Video for ‘LUVAGIRL,’ Her First Studio Track of 2026

Coco Jones isn't just an R&B star; she’s the new standard for vocal excellence and intentional artistry.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
Coco Jones Credits Ciara with Being 'Her Best Mentor'
Pop Culture

Coco Jones Calls Ciara ‘My Girl’ and Credits Her for Life Advice

Coco Jones explains how Ciara has offered advice and support as she balances a growing music career and life in the spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
Donovan Mitchell is Madly in Love with Coco Jones: 'Basketball is Secondary'
Sports

Donovan Mitchell is Madly in Love with Coco Jones: 'Basketball is Secondary'

Why the Cavaliers guard says Coco Jones brings peace and purpose that outshines playoffs, fame, and everything in between.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
Watch Coco Jones Sing 'Lift Every Voice & Sing' Before Kickoff
Sports

Watch Coco Jones Sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' Before Kickoff

Coco Jones opened Super Bowl LX with a powerful rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' during the pregame ceremony.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
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Coco Jones performs during 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Coco Jones Reveals She Was a 'Crybaby' After Wrapping 'Bel-Air'

The singer and actress has played wealthy socialite Hilary Banks on 'Bel-Air' since 2022.

Alex Gonzalez337 days ago
Shannon Sharpe in a white shirt and glasses, posing with a bag. SZA with red curly hair, speaking into a microphone in a pink outfit.
Music

SZA on Shannon Sharpe Asking Coco Jones About Her BBL: ‘She Handled It Well’

Sharpe referenced SZA's BBL while interviewing Coco Jones on a recent 'Club Shay Shay' episode.

Jaelani Turner-Williams494 days ago
Ice Spice poses on the red carpet wearing a sheer black outfit and holding up peace signs at a music awards event
Music

Watch Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, and Ice Spice Perform at the 2024 BET Awards

Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, and Latto also performed.

tara mahadevan747 days ago

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