Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is a San Antonio-born rapper and songwriter who rose to prominence in the late 2010s with her confident lyricism and assertive delivery. Known for her breakout mixtape *Fever* and the viral hit "Savage," she combines Southern rap styles with bold, unapologetic themes of female empowerment, carving out a distinct space with her sharp wordplay and commanding stage presence. Her influence extends beyond music, earning her multiple Grammy Awards and a reputation as a cultural icon in contemporary hip-hop. Megan’s rise was propelled by her presence on social media platforms like TikTok, where the "Savage" dance challenge became a defining cultural moment in 2020, sparking widespread participation and attention. Her collaborations with artists such as Beyoncé on "Savage Remix" and Cardi B on "WAP" have become significant milestones, highlighting her role in shaping the sound and conversation of modern rap while driving chart-topping success.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Ebro Darden speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at The 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden didn't hug Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency out of fear that he would stain her outfit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Tristan Thompson attends Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2025 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Warns Klay Thompson to Not 'Feed the Beast' Post-Megan Thee Stallion Split

Tristan Thompson told Klay Thompson that by speaking publicly about the breakup, he could "give it more legs."

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 days ago
"Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" Los Angeles One Night Only Screening Event, In IMAX
Music

Milagro Gramz Appeals $75K Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

The vlogger is updating her appeal to reflect a reinstated defamation verdict.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
(L-R) Vic Mensa and Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women

The Chicago rapper has questioned the double standard when it comes to Meg and male artists who glorify violence and hyper-sexuality.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Megan Thee Stallion present at The 79th Annual Tony Awards, live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S
Music

Milagro Gramz Ordered to Pay $75K Judgment in Megan Thee Stallion Case

The vlogger's request to hold off on paying the judgment out of financial concerns was denied.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Kai Cenat attends Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Posts AI Image of Herself, Megan Thee Stallion, and Megan Fox as Power Rangers

The actress showed love to her fellow "Megs" in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Pushes Back on Milagro Gramz's Request to Halt $75,000 Judgment During Appeal

The rapper's response requests the blogger to pay a bond equal to the judgment.

tara mahadevan31 days ago
Split image. Left: Charlamagne Tha God in a black leather jacket. Right: and Megan Thee Stallion in a red and black costume with a top hat.
Music

Charlamagne Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn’t Have Been at Tony Awards

The rapper, who made her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge' earlier this year, performed during the show's opening number and later presented an award.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Milagro Gramz Asks Federal Judge to Pause $75,000 Megan Thee Stallion Judgment During Appeal

Gramz filed a motion to pause their defamation judgment, claiming she's unable to afford payment during appeal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams41 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a red dress with a high ponytail and gold accessories poses in front of a wall with model photos.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Denies $1.2M Styling Debt, Calls Invoices 'Fraudulent'

The Grammy-winning rapper is fighting a lawsuit alleging more than $1.2 million in unpaid wardrobe expenses.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion in a cowboy hat and leather outfit on stage, with dramatic lighting and a dynamic pose.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All That Wifey Sh*t Is Dead’ in New Song Teaser

Megan shared a snippet of a new song more than a month after confirming her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Splt image. Left, Jay-Z with dreadlocks, sunglasses, and a beanie. Right, Tory Lanez with a cap, chain necklace, and tattoos.
Music

Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Seemingly Disses Tory Lanez and His Father: ‘The Roc’s Not Crumblin''

Hov seemingly takes shots at Tory Lanez and his father, who said Roc Nation would "crumble" after Lanez's conviction in the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says 'Deuces' to Cheaters on New Verse That Fans Think Is About Klay Thompson

In April, Meg publicly accused Thompson of cheating on her.

tara mahadevan49 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Defamation Verdict Against Milagro Cooper Reinstated

The rapper extended her legal winning streak against the blogger.

Trey Alston49 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Solange Dispels Notion She’s ‘Always on Vacation,’ Says She Relies on Nature for Her ‘Wellness’

Solange explained that she moved near “hiking trails, rivers, and the sea” to “actively” make nature and exercise a part of her wellness routine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion with curly red hair poses in a colorful bikini against a sunset backdrop.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Will Return to Miami Swim Week With New ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Swimwear Runway Show

The rapper and entrepreneur will debut fresh swimwear styles for women, men, and pets at PARAISO Miami Swim Week.

Alex Ocho58 days ago

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