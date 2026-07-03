Gabrielle Union

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Dwyane Wade Raves About Gabrielle Union's 'Signature Scent'
Pop Culture

Dwyane Wade Says Gabrielle Union's 'Signature' Scent Means One Thing

How Gabrielle Union’s custom perfume mix became the romantic signal Dwyane Wade can’t resist, and why he says scent matters for men.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Gabrielle Union Reveals She Suffered with PTSD for More Than 30 Years
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Says PTSD Treatment Helped Her ‘Get My Life Back’ After 34 Years

The actress opens up about the assault that shaped her life, the hypervigilance that followed and the PTSD treatment that helped her heal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
Zaya Wade Says It's 'Hard' Being Away from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade While at College
Sports

Zaya Wade Says She Misses Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade While at College

The 18-year-old opens up about missing home, building confidence on campus, and how Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are guiding her from afar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Gabrielle Union's Father Dies of Dementia Complications at 81
Pop Culture

Inside Gabrielle Union’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to Her Father

Gabrielle Union opens up about her dad’s final days, the brutal reality of dementia, and the family sacrifice fans never saw behind the scenes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Gabrielle Union Talks Life Lessons from 'Goat' 'It's About Underdogs'
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Talks Life Lessons From ‘Goat’: ‘It’s About Underdogs’

The actress opens up about the underdog message behind the upcoming animated sports film and why it resonated with her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
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Gabrielle Union Says She Questioned Her 'Value' as a Woman Thanks to Menopause
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Says Menopause Made Her Question Her ‘Value’ as a Woman

'It challenges you to look at life differently — and not as an ending, but as a beginning,' she said about the 'change of life.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
Gabrielle Union Celebrating Her 53rd Birthday By 'Giving Herself Grace'
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Turns 53 and Says She’s Finally Giving Herself 'Grace'

The 'Bring It On' icon turns 53 on October 29 and plans to celebrate with grace, gratitude, and a little Italian flair.

Bernadette Giacomazzo261 days ago
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, holding their child, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 event.
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia’s Diaper Failed During 2019 Red Carpet Mishap: 'You Peed on Us'

The actress recalled the time her then eight-month-old daughter accidentally peed on her and husband Dwyane Wade. .

Alex Ocho449 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Gabrielle Union attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Recalls Being Typecast as 'Friend,' Feeling 'Invisible'

Being a Black actress made Union feel as though her "beauty wasn’t wanted."

Jaelani Turner-Williams471 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Out100 Event 2024 at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Sports

Zaya Wade Says Her Dad Dwyane Wade Can Be 'Intimidating' to Dates

Wade thinks her father "tries to scare any person" she's interested in.

Jaelani Turner-Williams507 days ago
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Gabrielle Union attends the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Is the Latest Celebrity to Leave X: 'End of an Era'

She joins the growing list of celebrities abandoning Elon Musk's platform, which has seen a decline in users over the past year.

Joe Price608 days ago
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Celebrates 10-Year Marriage With Dwyane Wade in Tearjerking Post

"10 toes down, 10 years in, forever to go.”

Trey Alston685 days ago
Left: Person in a multi-colored outfit shakes hands with Cardi B in a beaded dress at an event. Right: Cardi B, wearing a hat, hugs a person at a party
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Reacts to J. Cole Dap vs. Michael Ealy Hug Debate

Cole shook Union's hand during a public event and fans claimed that was the proper way to greet a woman in a relationship.

Mark Elibert733 days ago
Saweetie poses in a sleeveless, black dress next to an ornate wall fountain with a lion head spout
Music

Saweetie Says She Hates ‘Nepo Baby Narrative,' Recalls Making 'Car Rap Videos' Before Being Discovered

The Oakland rapper's celebrity family includes Gabrielle Union, Zaytoven, MC Hammer, and Willie Harper.

tara mahadevan745 days ago
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Once Again Wades Into 50/50 Couples Split Debate

The internet went crazy last year when Union revealed she and Dwyane Wade split their bills 50/50.

tara mahadevan917 days ago
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Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Reportedly Trashed Trailer On-Set After Canceled Comedy Tour Dates

The incident was on the set of Davidson's upcoming film <i>Riff Raff</i>.

Jaelani Turner-Williams933 days ago
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Supports Black Actresses, Jumps on 'We're' TikTok Trend

To explain some of her grievances as a Black woman in Hollywood, Gabrielle Union has hopped on the 'We're' TikTok trend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams933 days ago
Music

Usher Holds Back From Serenading Gabrielle Union After Seeing Dwyane Wade

"That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it,” Usher told the crowd.

tara mahadevan1025 days ago

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