This Self-Taught Tailor Went From Altering Clothes for Dry Cleaners to Making Custom Suits for The Weeknd
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Style
Patrick Henry, known as “Fresh”, is the self-taught tailor who makes custom pieces for The Weeknd & John Legend. Here’s how he did it.Waiss Aramesh
From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex
From parenting Zaya Wade to his amazing basketball accomplishments, here are 15 takeaways from Dwyane Wade's 'Life Unexpected' documentary.Complex
Sports
Dwyane Wade Falling on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend During His Final Game Has Turned Into a Hilarious Meme
Wade narrowly missed his wife Gabrielle Union, but he did fly into celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.Xavier Hamilton