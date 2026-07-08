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Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows: Is It Too Late to Get Tickets?

HOV is taking over Yankee Stadium for three nights in a row later this week.

Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a cap, making a peace sign at a sports event.
Image via Getty/Buda Mendes

The moment is almost upon us.

Friday (July 10), Jay-Z will kick off a three-night takeover at Yankee Stadium, with each show billed as having a unique purpose. As with much of HOV’s decidedly active approach to 2026, two of the shows are focused on major album anniversaries (Reasonable Doubt’s 30th and The Blueprint’s 25th), while the third, dubbed “Extra Innings,” is likely set to give fans more of a mix of tracks from across the 25-time Grammy winner’s expansive back catalog.

Of course, as we saw at this year’s Roots Picnic in Philly, there’s always the chance that HOV tucks in a surprise or two along the way. In fact, given the hype surrounding this triad of New York shows, it’s all but guaranteed that fans will be getting something unexpected this weekend.

All that to say, what about tickets? Is it too late to take part in what’s set to be a legendary moment in the HOViverse? In short, no, though all of this information will likely change dramatically, and frequently, in the coming hours.

We break it down below.

Jay-Z 30 at Yankee Stadium tickets

The first night of HOV’s three-date Yankee Stadium stint currently has both verified resale and standard tickets available, per the official Ticketmaster listing for the July 10 show. Standard tickets in the left A section, for example, are currently going for between $551.55 and $661.20.

Jay-Z 25 at Yankee Stadium tickets

For the second night, there’s also still a mix of verified resale and standard tickets available as of this writing. While availability in the same A section mentioned above is largely limited to resale, there are standard options available for the general admission, standing-room-only sections. Those will set you back $973.65 each.

Jay-Z Extra Innings at Yankee Stadium tickets

HOV is closing out his three-night stint on Sunday, July 12, with a special “Extra Innings” performance. At publication time, there are a few standard price options available in the center A section, which will presumably provide a good view of the stage. For now, such options are going for just over $1,000 each. A number of verified resale options are also available in the same section, as well as elsewhere.

What about Jay-Z’s upcoming shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London?

The latest city to be added to HOV’s 2026 schedule is London, with that performance marking his lone show in the UK for the year. Ticket details for the London show are available here, while info for the Los Angeles and Paris dates can be found here.

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