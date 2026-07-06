Jay-Z Returns to Yankee Stadium on July 10

Key Takeaways
- Jay-Z is turning this summer into a "Hov Summer" with a three-night Yankee Stadium run where he will perform Reasonable Doubt on July 10, The Blueprint on July 11, and a mystery "Extra Innings" set on July 12.
- Follow-up shows in Paris on September 23 and Los Angeles on October 23 will extend the run into a Jay-Z-dominated fall, building on buzz from his widely praised Roots Picnic 2026 performance.
- Complex has covered Jay-Z for years. And we have a number of stories, from rankings of his best songs and albums, deep dives on Reasonable Doubt and Blueprint, his best lines, and more.
It's crazy to think that one of the hottest rappers right now is a 56-year-old billionaire who hasn't put out an album in nine years.
But it is in fact a Hov Summer. This is thanks to the trilogy of concerts Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, is about to put on at Yankee Stadium this weekend: Friday, July 10, will be dedicated to his classic Reasonable Doubt, Saturday, July 11, will be a celebration of the Kanye West and Just Blaze-produced The Blueprint, and Sunday, July 12, will be a grab bag of performances, where it's not clear what the concert will be (it is being titled “Extra Innings.”)
The assumption is that the third show will be similar to the one he put on at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in May, where he spit what many are calling the verse of 2026.
This is shaping up to be the concert event of the year. And if you can't make it to the Bronx, then there will be follow-up performances in Paris, on Sept. 23, and in Los Angeles, on Oct. 23.
So a Hov summer is going to become a Jay fall. Which means you could probably brush up on your Hov literature. And no one has you covered like Complex, who has documented Jay’s career extensively.
Before Jay-Z hits the stage and performs some of his best songs (from "Can't Knock the Hustle" off of Reasonable Doubt to "Heart of the City" off of The Blueprint), now is the best time to do a deep dive into the career of rap's greatest rapper.
Scroll down read Complex’s greatest hits around Jay-Z.
2. Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best
3. The Making of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt,' According to One of the Studio Engineers
4. Jay-Z's Best Songs Before "Reasonable Doubt"
5. Why Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' is Better Than 'The Blueprint'
6. Why Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Is Better Than 'Reasonable Doubt'
7. Jay-Z's Blueprint: A Style Evolution Without Doubt
9. The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
10. Jay-Z Roots Picnic 2026: 7 Takeaways From His Epic Performance
11. Jay-Z's Greatest Producer Pairings: Ranking The Beatmakers Who Bring Out the Best in Hov
12. Jay-Z Vs. Nas: the Complete History of the Greatest Rap Beef
13. How Jay-Z Pulled Off His Roots Picnic Performance, According to Co-Musical Director Adam Blackstone