It's crazy to think that one of the hottest rappers right now is a 56-year-old billionaire who hasn't put out an album in nine years.

But it is in fact a Hov Summer. This is thanks to the trilogy of concerts Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, is about to put on at Yankee Stadium this weekend: Friday, July 10, will be dedicated to his classic Reasonable Doubt, Saturday, July 11, will be a celebration of the Kanye West and Just Blaze-produced The Blueprint, and Sunday, July 12, will be a grab bag of performances, where it's not clear what the concert will be (it is being titled “Extra Innings.”)

The assumption is that the third show will be similar to the one he put on at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in May, where he spit what many are calling the verse of 2026.

This is shaping up to be the concert event of the year. And if you can't make it to the Bronx, then there will be follow-up performances in Paris, on Sept. 23, and in Los Angeles, on Oct. 23.

So a Hov summer is going to become a Jay fall. Which means you could probably brush up on your Hov literature. And no one has you covered like Complex, who has documented Jay’s career extensively.