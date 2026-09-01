The sneaker industry changed forever when Michael Jordan debuted his first signature sneaker, 1985’s Air Jordan 1, catapulting this game we all love into the stratosphere. Forty-one years later, the Jumpman is still going strong, largely anchored by the strength of its retro releases. Sure, returns of beloved original colorways will almost always garner the most attention, but that doesn’t mean the brand isn’t still innovating and dropping new models.
Enter the Air Jordan 41, a brand new silhouette that looks to move the line forward without relying heavily on visual cues from past models. It features new innovation like 3D-printed NanoPrint on the upper, and cushioning provided by a full-length ZoomX midsole combined with an Air Zoom Strobel unit, a midfoot carbon fiber plate, and a Zoom Air unit at the heel
In between the 1 and the 41 there are 39 other models that left an indelible impact on the culture. There are the obvious highlights like the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 11, and the Air Jordan 4. But there are also a number of lowlights that Jordan would likely rather forget, like the 37, or the 2009. But each of the models has served its purpose in this 40-plus-year journey.
Air Jordans have become a status symbol—they’re a rite of passage for any avid sneaker collector. There’s Air Force 1s, there's Dunks, there’s even the Adidas Stan Smith or the New Balance 574, but there’s really no feeling like unboxing a fresh pair of Js. Michael Jordan made the entire world feel a type of way during his playing days, and over 40 years later, the Jordan Brand is still trying to evoke that same feeling through its footwear.
What would a new Jordan model unveiling be without a comprehensive ranking of the top 41 Air Jordan models of all time? Check out our list below, and please, if you have any complaints, rerank the list and share it with us. Here is every Air Jordan from 1 to 41, ranked. —Ben Felderstein
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
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Air Jordan 2012
Original Release: 2012
Original Price: $180
Someone or something has to be last on every list, right? For me, the Jordan 2012 was the easy choice here. Looking like some sort of a cross between a Team Jordan or a Chinese fake, this shoe genuinely stinks. Easy choice for number 41. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 2009
Original Release: 2009
Original Price: $190
As the name suggests, the Air Jordan 2009 used the year it was released instead of the previous Roman numeral system. This wasn’t a shoe that a majority of sneaker fans cared for, and it didn't help that only 2,009 pairs released for the first colorway and retailed for $230. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 2010
Original Release: 2010
Original Price: $170
The only thing that comes to mind for me when I think of the Jordan 2010 is that picture of Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade standing back-to-back with the shoes in their hands. But that’s pretty much where the positives stop. The most obvious design feature of the 2010 is the massive translucent window on both sides of the upper that are meant to mimic MJ’s ability to see through his opponents. Zac Dubasik tells me the Team version (sans window) was great to play in, but if we’re just talking about looking at it… I’d rather not. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 37
Original Release: 2022
Original Price: $185
The Air Jordan 37 is essentially designed to look like a modern version of the Air Jordan 7 and even adopted classic Jordan 7 colorways, including the “Hare,” “Raptors,” and “Bordeaux.” Not only did it honor the past, but we saw a number of rising Jordan Brand stars wear special player-exclusive colorways of the shoe on-court. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 32
Original Release: 2017
Original Price: $185
Considering the 32’s reliance on the Air Jordan 2 for its visual cues, which is already an unpopular model by original Air Jordan standards, it should come as no big surprise that this interpretation wasn’t particularly well received. It gets high marks for comfort and overall performance, but that’s about where the positives end. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 38
Original Release: 2023
Original Price: $200
The Air Jordan 38 released in 2023, and its standout feature was the X-Plate which was made to support players during sharp movements. The upper had embroidered designs commemorating Michael Jordan's performance in the 1993 championship run. This model was very reto-futuristic, and even had recyclable materials built in. —Douglas Jase
Air Jordan 31
Original Release: 2016
Original Price: $185
You have to respect the efforts of the Air Jordan 31, because it had a nearly impossible task. It was the first new Air Jordan model that was meant to draw design inspiration directly from a past icon, in this case the Air Jordan 1. Largely, the 31 will be remembered for being, well, forgettable. But it had some fine moments anchored by Jumpman stars like Russell Westbrook, Maya Moore, LaMarcus Aldridge, and others. Fun fact: it was the first model to fully feature a Jumpman logo, the Wings, logo, and a Swoosh. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 39
Original Release: 2024
Original Price: $200
Jordan Brand’s ongoing trend of referencing previous Jordan designs continued with the Air Jordan 39. This Jordan sneaker not only took elements from the Jordan 9 but also from the Jordan 29. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 22
Original Release: 2007
Original Price: $175
What I remember most about this sneaker is that it was the current Air Jordan model when I started to work at Foot Locker. There was also a basketball-leather pair and some guy stole from the store I worked at. The manager at the time, Jhon, chased the guy throughout the mall into the parking lot to get them back. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 2011
Original Release: 2011
Original Price: $170
Without a doubt, the Air Jordan 2011 is the best of the “year” series. It looks like some kind of Air Jordan 11 remix with a textured upper and a solid foundation of colorways. I don’t quite think we’re in the “that’s a good shoe” category yet, but these absolutely do not suck. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 33
Original Release: 2018
Original Price: $175
The most memorable part of the Air Jordan 33’s life is of course the collaboration with Travis Scott. Other than that, the shoe introduced a new FastFit technology that didn’t stick around for a second model. Overall, the 33 leans towards the forgettable side of things. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 21
Original Release: 2006
Original Price: $175
I bought the Air Jordan 21 when I was working at Foot Locker in college over Christmas break in 2007. They were sitting out back at the top of a shelf, and had been released almost two years before. With the employee discount they came to $21. I ended up trading them for a bag of gear 10 years later. Funny how life works. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 19
Original Release: 2004
Original Price: $165
I don’t know what my parents were thinking when they bought me this OG pair in 2004, but I still remember thinking they were the coolest shoes I’d ever seen. Seeing Carmelo Anthony wear them in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge is still a core sneaker memory for me. Incredible shoe, and way ahead of its time. —Oruny Choi
Air Jordan 41
Original Release: 2026
Original Price: $205
Jordan Brand has typically been willing to borrow liberally from its vast archive when it comes to inspiration for new Air Jordan models. Last year’s Air Jordan 40 included elements of the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 13, and Air Jordan 12—just to name a few of the previous sneakers it referenced. The Air Jordan 41 is commendable for taking the opposite approach, looking forward, and focusing on new elements like its 3D-printed NanoPrint upper. At this early point in its lifecycle, the Air Jordan 41 doesn’t have any on-court moments to bolster its case, nor unexpected or surprise colorways to further its legacy, but for an entirely new design, it’s off to a good start. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 40
Original Release: 2025
Original Price: $205
The Air Jordan 40 harkens back to the legacy of the Jordan Brand with Easter eggs from a number of different models including the Jordan 5, Jordan 13, and more, and it’s a shoe that can easily be worn off the court. While the original design was strong, the hybrid models that included the Air Jordan 16 and 28, which Bam Adebayo scored 83 points while wearing, only added to the strong first impression that the Air Jordan 40 made. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 35
Original Release: 2020
Original Price: $180
One of the smarter moves in recent history by Jordan Brand to bring back the iconic Air Jordan 5 tongue in a new performance model. Who can forget the Blake Griffin PE paying tribute to Superbad and McLovin? —Oruny Choi
Air Jordan 36
Original Release: 2021
Original Price: $185
Even though the Air Jordan 36 was a solid performance sneaker when you ask Zac Dubasik about it, the most memorable aspect of the model was the bevy of colorful PEs worn by the likes of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, and others throughout the 2021 NBA season and the Tokyo Summer Olympics. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 34
Original Release: 2019
Original Price: $180
When it comes to modern-era Air Jordans, the 34 is one of the most important in the series. Sure, there was its memorable launch that featured Zion Williamson in his first Jordan Brand campaign, but more importantly it introduced technologies like Eclipse Plate that would define the line for what became its modern performance heyday. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 30
Original Release: 2016
Original Price: $200
It may not have the off-court crossover appeal of some of the earlier shoes in the line, but the aesthetic appeal of the Air Jordan 30 was strong, especially in its galaxy-themed colorways. It was a great performer too—Russell Westbrook liked it so much that he wore special versions of its successor, the 31, that used the 30’s tooling in his first triple-double-averaging season. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 29
Original Release: 2014
Original Price: $225
Whether you like it or not, the Jordan XX9 is an absolute modern classic by Tinker Hatfield and a performance monster. I still remember the NBA All-Star 2015 in New York City trying to chase down the Photo Reel colorway. —Oruny Choi
Air Jordan 20
Original Release: 2005
Original Price: $175
To me, the Jordan 20 pushed storytelling to a new level that the Jordan line had not seen until this moment. Designed to celebrate MJ’s legacy, it was part performance shoe, part visual biography, with laser etched designs by Mark Smith. —Oruny Choi
Air Jordan 28
Original Release: 2013
Original Price: $250
The Air Jordan 28 was borderline disposable from a durability standpoint, but in terms of comfort and on-court performance, it ranks up at the very top of one the best performing lines in basketball sneaker history. And that is the model’s saving grace and why it ranked as high as it did, because its design—while striking—looked a little strange on the hardwood and had minimal off-court appeal. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 18
Original Release: 2003
Original Price: $175
The Air Jordan 18 marked the end of an era for Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand, as this was the final sneaker MJ wore in the NBA. On April 16, 2003, he laced up the white and sport royal colorway when his Washington Wizards squad faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers. That detail alone makes the shoe one of the more significant models in the line. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 15
Original Release: 1999
Original Price: $150
“I love things that people hate,” Billie Eilish said in a 2019 episode of Sneaker Shopping, in reference to the Air Jordan 15. She liked it so much that she even went on to collaborate on the model in 2021. While the AJ15 has long been the punching bag of the line, it’s actually aging…decently. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 23
Original Release: 2008
Original Price: $185
The Air Jordan 23 was significant in a number of ways. First, Michael Jordan wore 23 for a majority of his NBA career, so there was a higher expectation for the shoe to be special. This led to Tinker Hatfield returning to help create the Jordan 23, alongside Mark Smith, after he gave up Air Jordan design duties following the Air Jordan 15. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 17
Original Release: 2002
Original Price: $200
The year is 2002. MJ is back in the league and you just dropped $200 on a briefcase holding a pair of sneakers. These weren’t just shoes though, they were a symbol of yet another comeback, a chance to believe His Airness still had a little magic left in the tank. I didn’t care much for the jazz inspiration, but I was all in on the shroud, lace-locks, and bonus CD. For $200, I’ll take all the gimmicks I can get. —Kevin Luyster
Air Jordan 16
Original Release: 2001
Original Price: $160
Some might argue that this shoe should be even higher on the list. The Jordan 16 has a cult following. It’s the shoe that Jordan himself came back wearing when he played for the Wizards. It has an icy sole, patent leather toe cap. Cherrywoods, black and red, and Gingers, all need to be retroed. So many good colorways. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 2
Original Release: 1986
Original Price: $100
The Jordan 2 is a disrespected sneaker. So let’s disrespect it some more. The Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest Jordans ever. So is the Air Jordan 3. So the 2 being between them is kind of like a shit sandwich. People are going to get upset that I said that. Oh well. The Jordan 2 isn’t a bad sneaker, and people like it in retrospect because of Virgil’s work on it—which was great. But it’s the Air Jordan that made Michael Jordan almost leave Nike. It’s good, yes, but it’s not great. Even if the early pairs were made in Italy and the Bin 2s are the best Bin sneaker. It’s like comparing Super Mario 2, or Doki Doki Panic, for those who know, to Mario 1 and 3. It just doesn’t compare. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 10
Original Release: 1994
Original Price: $125
The Air Jordan 10 was released during a grim moment in Michael Jordan’s professional career. For starters, MJ had retired from the NBA but was getting ready to return after a brief stint in the MLB’s minor leagues. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker was famous for highlighting MJ’s top performances up to his first retirement with the Bulls, which are marked on the sneakers’ outsole. One of the more exciting on-court moments for the Air Jordan 10 was when a handful of players across the league, from the Miami Heat's Harold Minor to the Orlando Magic's Nick Anderson, had their own player-exclusive colorways. Each pair was dressed in their respective team colors and had their jersey numbers embroidered on the sides. Unlike the Air Jordan 9, MJ did end up wearing the Jordan 10 on a basketball court during a charity event held by his teammate Scottie Pippen in 1994, and when he returned to the NBA at the end of the ’95 season. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 9
Original Release: 1993
Original Price: $125
Designed by Tinker Hatfield with an alley-oop from Mark Smith, who developed the globally themed outsole pattern, the Air Jordan 9 embodied a significant aesthetic shift from its predecessors. The 9 is a story of persistence, quietly racking up accolades without an NBA championship run on its resume. Early on, MJ wore a cleated version during his stint on the baseball diamond, while stars like Penny Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Latrell Sprewell carried the torch on NBA courts in his absence. They were immortalized on Jordan’s statue outside the United Center and earned their IMDb credentials with a cameo in Space Jam. The real momentum shift came during the early 2000s retro movement, with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson breathing new life into the silhouette, sporting fresh PE colorways and introducing low-tops. Since then, the 9s have become a PE staple among elite college programs, while legends like Kobe Bryant, Randy Moss, Derek Jeter, and LeBron James further elevated their prestige. Colorways like 2012’s “Kilroy Pack” added even more depth to their legacy. The 9s finally got their MJ on-court moment when he laced up the Cool Grey colorway as a Wizard in his final season. Not bad for a space boot. —Kevin Luyster
Air Jordan 14
Original Release: 1998
Original Price: $125
This is the end. At least that’s what Michael Jordan wanted us to believe when he hit the Last Shot wearing Jordan 14s in 1998. But it wasn’t. For some though, this was the last good Air Jordan. The 15 is straight cheeks. (Don’t get mad at me, Tinker Hatfield said it, but not in those words.) But the 14 was inspired by Jordan’s Ferrari. It’s evident by some of the colorways of the shoe—some later ones directly reference it—but also by design elements like the sports car-esque Jumpman logo on the upper and grill-like venting in the midsole. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 7
Original Release: 1992
Original Price: $125
Name a Michael Jordan accolade, and the Air Jordan 7 probably has played a role in it. NBA Championship? Jordan wore them for his second ring, in 1992. Gold Medal? He wore the famous “Olympic” colorway that same summer. All-Star? All-NBA? Scoring title? MVP? Yes, to all of the above. To say that the Air Jordan 7 was on MJ’s feet for one of the best years of his career would be an understatement. The 7 isn’t just great because of what happened on the court though, it was a stark departure from the norm, at the time, from an aesthetic perspective. The lack of visible Air and incorporation of huarache-style layering could have gone wrong, but instead it managed to still look special and feel like a shoe worthy of the “Air Jordan” name. The silhouette has served as canvas to some of the worst retros of all time over the years, but the original colorways cemented its importance a long time ago. —Zac Dubasik
Air Jordan 8
Original Release: 1993
Original Price: $125
These are the first Air Jordans I ever owned. My mom got me them in second grade, in 1993. The Aqua pair. I still remember going to Foot Locker to get them. I cherished them. I remember the staps and the contrasting grey nubuck on the upper, and the chanille logo on the tongue. I also remember my feet outgrowing them and having to put air freshener balls in them. I remember all of it. Oh, and Michael Jordan wore them in the 1993 All-Star Game, too. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 13
Original Release: 1997
Original Price: $150
When you think of the Air Jordan 13, you have to consider the intentionality behind its design. From the outsole resembling a panther’s paw, to the holographic eye on the heel, all the way down to MJ’s nickname “the Black Cat,” every detail had a purpose. The 1997–1998 NBA season was significant not just because it was Mike’s final run with the Bulls, but because his Last Dance was mostly played in the 13s. We didn’t even see the 14s until the NBA Finals. Also, from the big stage to the silver screen, we can’t forget Denzel putting them on and playing Ray Allen one-on-one in Spike Lee’s He Got Game, too. This model has produced a load of timeless colorways, but it’s one that doesn’t get talked about enough. It’s stealthy but bold, just like a black cat. —Douglas Jase
Air Jordan 12
Original Release: 1996
Original Price: $135
Air Jordan 12s are kind of slept on. I say that because yes, they’re great. Yes, they’re number seven on this list. But they rarely get mentioned amongst the greatest Air Jordans. But they should. The all-leather upper’s design lines were inspired by the Japanese flag, even if that was controversial. The Flu Game 12s. Playoff 12s. Obsidians. All so good. I don’t really like the white/red as much as others, but I still appreciate them. Every time a 12 comes out, it sells out, even all these years later. They’re a good middle ground between the early Jordans and the later ones—they ride a fine line and do it well. —Matt Welty
Air Jordan 6
Original Release: 1991
Original Price: $125
The Air Jordan 6 is typically met with less fanfare when compared to a majority of the previous silhouettes in the Air Jordan line, even though it's one of the most significant models in relation to Michael Jordan’s basketball career. The Air Jordan 6 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and was the sneaker that MJ won his first NBA championship in back in 1991, when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The sneaker's design was also inspired by Jordan’s Porsche 911 from that era, and nothing was more evident in the inspiration than the spoiler-inspired pull tab on the heel. While the original run for the Jordan 6 launched in five colorways, only three iterations made it on-court on MJ's feet. It started with the iconic “Black Infrared” iteration at the ’91 All-Star Game, where he put up 26 points for the Eastern Conference. He then alternated the aforementioned style with the “White Infrared” pair before wearing the “Carmine” colorway during the first half of the '91-'92 season. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 5
Original Release: 1990
Original Price: $125
Ushering in the Air Jordan era of the 1990s, the Jordan 5 had quite the acts to follow in the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 4. But clearly, Tinker Hatfield was up to the task, drawing up what is my personal favorite Jordan model of all time. Drawing inspiration from fighter jets, the 5’s standout feature is shark teeth detailing on its midsole. Hatfield also brought 3M material to the basketball court for the first time on the 5, equipping the model’s tongue in an effort to make them light up when flash photography went off. Air Jordan 5’s have some of the best colorways in Jumpman history as well including the OG Black Metallics, the Grapes, and both Fire Red iterations. There have been countless notable non-OG colorways as well—the Raging Bull pack, collabs from Off-White and Supreme, and Lasers, just to name a few. The Jordan 5 is quite possibly the most unique model from the Jumpman’s early catalog, and it is also one of the best. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 11
Original Release: 1995
Original Price: $125
The Air Jordan 11 is a true masterpiece, an era-defining piece of footwear. Lightning in a bottle, born from the mind of the greatest sneaker designer ever and worn by the greatest basketball player of all time (the inner tongue tag even says so). Everything about them was mold-breaking. Tinker used an unorthodox combo of patent leather, ballistic nylon mesh, carbon fiber, and a translucent outsole. MJ broke them out early during the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals against Tinker’s wishes. Both rule breakers in their own right, both crucial in making this shoe legendary. The first time I saw a pair in real life, I couldn’t stop staring. A teacher even turned to a colleague and said, “Did you get a look at those shoes?” It was clear they were special, but no one could have predicted how far their impact would reach in the decades to follow. The original three-colorway run was perfect: Concords for the regular season, Columbias for the All-Star Game, and Breds for the Finals. By the early 2000s, the 11 had become a status symbol on sneaker forums and in real life. Retro releases have sparked riots, crashed sites, and made the holiday drop a ritual. I haven’t even touched on the countless moments that MJ himself, pop culture icons, prom-goers, and athletes around the world have created in this shoe. It wouldn't be hyperbolic to call the Air Jordan 11 transcendent—in fact, it might be selling them short. —Kevin Luyster
Air Jordan 1
Original Release: 1985
Original Price: $65
None of us would be talking about any of this without this sneaker. We wouldn’t be making this list, I wouldn’t be writing this blurb, and you wouldn’t be reading it. Blink twice if you’re actually reading this. Jokes aside, the Air Jordan 1 is the sneaker that started it all, it’s the sneaker that the greatest player of all time wore for the majority of his first professional season, and it’s the sneaker that has gotten more colorways and retro releases than anyone could even begin to count. Of course there are the legendary OGs like the “Breds,” the “Chicagos,” and the “Royals,” but there are countless other non-OG icons like the “Shattered Backboards” and the “Banned.” On top of that there have been collaborations done by the top names in the industry like Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, and Fujiwora Hiroshi, just to name a few. Sure, there were plenty of iconic sneakers that came before the Jordan 1, but the industry would never have been propelled into the mainstream if not for this particular shoe. I’m sure a lot of you were expecting to see this model top our list, but just because it has the history and the influence doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the best. —Ben Felderstein
Air Jordan 3
Original Release: 1988
Original Price: $100
What more can we say that hasn’t already been said about the Air Jordan 3? It was the first Air Jordan sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1987, and was created during a time when Michael Jordan was considering leaving Nike. Prior to working on MJ’s third signature shoe, Hatfield had just finished designing the Nike Air Revolution, which shares the midsole with the Jordan 3. Per Jordan’s request, he wanted a sneaker that was comfortable to wear right out of the box, so Hatfield opted for softer leathers for the uppers. The sneaker also introduced elephant print and was the first time the iconic “Jumpman” logo was featured on an Air Jordan shoe, which appears on the tongue. Without the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan line we know today may not have existed. —Victor Deng
Air Jordan 4
Original Release: 1989
Original Price: $110
It’s true—the 4 has officially overtaken the 3 as the best Jordan of all time. It’s a fact we’ve wrestled with over the past few years, but one we’re stamping with this list. From a legacy standpoint, the OG colorways — Black/Cement, Military Blue, White Cement, Fire Red — hold up against any other model. But over the past five-to-10 years, the 4 has widened the gap when it comes to its iconic counterparts.
Jordan 1s got rinsed during the pandemic and some years beyond, and the closest comp, the Jordan 3, hasn’t been able to keep pace with new iterations like the retooled Pine Green Jordan 4 SB, Complex’s SOTY in 2023. And we’re not just talking about years ago, Nigel’s “Brick-by-Brick” 4s might take top billing on the 2025 ComplexCon stage.
Beyond just recent releases, ask yourself this: Does the 4 have a stronger colorway catalog overall than the 3? Thunders, Lasers, KAWS, Black Cats. Do your Googles—it’s a yes. And if we haven’t proven our case with facts from the past and present, just remember: the future UNDFTD 4 release is only weeks away.—Joe La Puma