Joe La Puma Portrait

Joe La Puma

Joined July 2014 | 195 posts
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Latest Stories

A person in a white shirt and blue cap holds a stack of shoeboxes from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Asics, against an urban window backdrop.

Are Sneakers Dead? Joe La Puma Ends the Debate

JLP responds to the store owners and sneakerheads who say that the game is over.

Joe La Puma6 hours ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a Raiders cap holds several sneakers, standing in front of a wall display of various colorful shoes.

Joe La Puma Picks a Sneaker Grail He’d Buy Right Now

JLP scans the shelves at Solestage LA in search of a classic from 2009 that he almost forgot.

Joe La Puma7 days ago
A man holding several pairs of sneakers, including Nike shoes, in front of a window with a view of a building.

Joe La Puma Remembers 2016's Best Sneakers

In anticipation of ComplexCon's 10th anniversary, JLP unboxes some classic releases from a big year in sneakers.

Joe La Puma14 days ago
Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.

Joe La Puma17 days ago
A man in a pink cap and sunglasses holds stacked shoe boxes, including New Balance and Adidas, with Nike sneakers on top.

Joe La Puma Picks The Perfect First Day of School Sneaker

From Silver Bullet Air Maxes in ninth grade to his current pick, JLP reminisces on some classic back-to-school kicks.

Joe La Puma21 days ago
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Pharrell and NIGO attending the launch event for the Billionaire Boys Club Icecream sneaker in 2004.

The Origins of Billionaire Boys Club/Icecream, Pharrell and NIGO's Brainchild

The story of the BBC and Icecream brands, as told by the people who built them.

Joe La Puma24 days ago
A person holding a stack of colorful sneakers in front of their face, with a cityscape visible through the window behind them.

Joe La Puma Shares His Summer Sneaker Rotation

From the JJJJound x New Balance 1890s to a very special Nike Vomero Plus, JLP breaks down the sneakers he kept on feet this summer.

Joe La Puma28 days ago
A person in a striped shirt and cap holds multiple sneakers against a bold red background.

Why G-Dragon is the King of Korean Sneakers

Joe La Puma looks back on 20 years of Korea-themed sneakers and pays homage to K-pop's original Sneaker GOAT.

Joe La Puma35 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Joe La Puma113 days ago
Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 2026

Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 1 Re-Release Explained by Archivist Mahfuz Sultan

An exclusive interview on the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1.

Joe La Puma186 days ago
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Three musicians performing: Future with sunglasses and tattoos, Kanye West wearing a green jacket, and Kendrick Lamar in a black outfit.

The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century

From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.

Joe La Puma300 days ago
Two vinyl records: Rihanna's "Anti" on a chair, and another with a red cover and pixelated artwork leaning against a wall.

The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century

From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.

Joe La Puma301 days ago
The Best Sneakers of the 21st Century (So Far)

The Best Sneakers of the 21st Century (So Far)

From the Nike Yeezy 1 to the 'Chicago' Off-White x Air Jordan 1, here are the best sneakers of the 21st century thus far.

Joe La Puma308 days ago
The 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 4

The Best Air Jordan 4s of All Time, Ranked

What are the best Air Jordan 4 colorways to ever release? We have the answers.

Joe La Puma349 days ago
The Best Sneakers of 2025 (So Far).

The Best Sneakers of 2025 (So Far)

From the 'Neon' Nike Air Max 95 to the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6, here's our ranking of the best sneaker releases from the first half of 2025.

Joe La Puma456 days ago
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Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

Joe La Puma475 days ago
Nike Air Sunder Max

The Best Back-to-School Sneakers

Need to buy new sneakers before school starts? We have thoughts.

Joe La Puma763 days ago
Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Travis Scott, and DJ Khaled in stylish outfits from the Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings by Complex

The Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings

From artists like Travis Scott, to shops like Undefeated, we've ranked the 25 most powerful collaborators in sneakers, right now.

Joe La Puma777 days ago

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