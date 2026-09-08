Joe La Puma
Latest Stories
Are Sneakers Dead? Joe La Puma Ends the Debate
JLP responds to the store owners and sneakerheads who say that the game is over.
Joe La Puma Picks a Sneaker Grail He’d Buy Right Now
JLP scans the shelves at Solestage LA in search of a classic from 2009 that he almost forgot.
Joe La Puma Remembers 2016's Best Sneakers
In anticipation of ComplexCon's 10th anniversary, JLP unboxes some classic releases from a big year in sneakers.
Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked
Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.
Joe La Puma Picks The Perfect First Day of School Sneaker
From Silver Bullet Air Maxes in ninth grade to his current pick, JLP reminisces on some classic back-to-school kicks.
The Origins of Billionaire Boys Club/Icecream, Pharrell and NIGO's Brainchild
The story of the BBC and Icecream brands, as told by the people who built them.
Joe La Puma Shares His Summer Sneaker Rotation
From the JJJJound x New Balance 1890s to a very special Nike Vomero Plus, JLP breaks down the sneakers he kept on feet this summer.
Why G-Dragon is the King of Korean Sneakers
Joe La Puma looks back on 20 years of Korea-themed sneakers and pays homage to K-pop's original Sneaker GOAT.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 1 Re-Release Explained by Archivist Mahfuz Sultan
An exclusive interview on the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1.
The 35 Best Rap Albums of the 21st Century
From 50 Cent’s 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’' to Drake’s 'Take Care' to Cardi B’s 'Invasion of Privacy', these are the best rap albums since 2000.
The 50 Best Albums of the 21st Century
From Jay-Z’s 'The Blueprint' to Kanye West’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' to Rihanna’s 'Anti,' these are the best albums since 2000.
The Best Sneakers of the 21st Century (So Far)
From the Nike Yeezy 1 to the 'Chicago' Off-White x Air Jordan 1, here are the best sneakers of the 21st century thus far.
The Best Air Jordan 4s of All Time, Ranked
What are the best Air Jordan 4 colorways to ever release? We have the answers.
The Best Sneakers of 2025 (So Far)
From the 'Neon' Nike Air Max 95 to the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6, here's our ranking of the best sneaker releases from the first half of 2025.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
The Best Back-to-School Sneakers
Need to buy new sneakers before school starts? We have thoughts.
The Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings
From artists like Travis Scott, to shops like Undefeated, we've ranked the 25 most powerful collaborators in sneakers, right now.