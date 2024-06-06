'Grape' Air Jordan 5s Rumored to Return in 2025

It appears that the "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 won't be the only original colorway of the Jordan 5 returning in 2025. According to Sneaker Files and leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Grape" pair is making its way back next year.

There are no leaked images of the purported 2025 "Grape" Air Jordan 5 retro at the time of writing, and the shoe pictured here is an original pair from 1990.

According to the leaker account, the upcoming version will be true to the '90 release, featuring a white leather upper with emerald-colored "Nike Air" branding on the heel. The purple and emerald accents appear on the tongue and midsole, with a translucent outsole underneath. The sneaker is also expected to come in its original packaging.