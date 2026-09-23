On September 25, A24 will release Primetime, a film loosely based on the production and eventual cancellation of Dateline NBC’s To Catch a Predator. Starring Robert Pattinson (Twilight, Tenet, The Batman, The Odyssey) as Chris Hansen and directed by Lance Oppenheim (in his feature film debut), the film has received rave reviews from critics, scoring a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even if you've never sat down and watched an entire episode of To Catch a Predator, you're probably familiar with its format and premise thanks to the memes, numerous parodies, and copycats that have sprung up in the years since its cancellation. There's a perverse entertainment in watching potential predators get humiliated on national television. And because it thrived off cringe and awkwardness, the show has aged remarkably well. Ironically, it fits today’s cultural sensibilities better than yesterday's.

How did To Catch a Predator start, and why did it get canceled? What is Chris Hansen doing these days, and what does he have to say about the upcoming film? Here is everything you need to know about the history behind Primetime, which is scheduled to open in theaters on September 25, 2026.