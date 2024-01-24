Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning' Rumored to Return in May

Arguably the most popular Air Jordan 17 colorway of all time could be coming back, with Sole Retriever reporting that the "Lightning" colorway is returning in 2024.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the purported "Lightning" Jordan 17 Low retro will arrive on Feb. 10, 2024 for $250. The sneaker was initially released in 2002 and was famously worn by Michael Jordan during the NBA All-Star Game that year. The rumored 2024 reissue will be the second time the "Lightning" Jordan 17 Low has been retroed, but SoleFly put its spin on the colorway with its collab in 2018.

As of now, release details for the rumored "Lightning" Air Jordan 17 Low retro have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.

Air Jordan 17 Retro Low "Lightning"

Release Date: 05/30/24

Color: White/Lightning/Black/Chrome

Style #: FJ0395-100

Price: $300

UPDATE (08/07/23): Originally expected to release near the top of next year, the Air Jordan 17 Low "Lightning" is now slated to return during Summer 2024. In addition to the updated release date window, Sole Retriever is reporting that the pair will come with a retail price of $300, a $50 increase from 2016's "Copper" Air Jordan 17 Retro release.

UPDATE (01/24/24): New reports from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram reveal that the "Lightning" Air Jordan 17 Low will return on May 30 for $300. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.