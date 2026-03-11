In the final scene of Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award winning epic Oppenheimer, the film’s title character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb, admits his L to a pensive Albert Einstein.
“When I came to you with these calculations, we thought we might start a chain reaction that would destroy the world,” he says, recalling the physicist Edward Teller’s fear that the detonation of a nuclear fission bomb could trigger an atmospheric ignition that would destroy the world. “I believe we did.”
Last night, Bam Adebayo, a five-time All-Defensive Team honoree, three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Medal winner, and the number two option on the Miami Heat’s 2020 NBA Finals team, scored 83 points in the Heat’s 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards, passing Kobe Bryant for the second-highest scoring night in NBA history. In doing so, he disrupted the NBA in a way the universe says should’ve been impossible.
For some NBA fans (including a vast contingent of Kobe Bryant’s highly defensive army of Stans), Adebayo’s history-making night is proof that the NBA is broken. How could a 28-year-old center with a career scoring average of 16.1 points per game, who is averaging 18.9 points per game this season drop 83 points?
After all, Adebayo is not a great scorer. He’s a fantastic two-way player, and one of the 50 best players in the NBA right now. But he is not a great scorer. The numbers state he might not even be a good scorer; his 55 percent true shooting percentage is about three points below the league average. But for one night, March 10, 2026, against the Washington Wizards, he was historically great, maybe the greatest of all time.
His stat line was mind-boggling: In 42 minutes of action, Adebayo shot 20-43 from the field (7-22 from the 3-point line) and 36-43 from the free throw line, shattering the records for most free throws made (Wilt Chamberlain, 28) and free throws attempted (Dwight Howard, 39) in a game.
But if your first hating instinct is to call him a chucker, consider that his 83 points were scored with a 67 true shooting percentage (the league average is around 58 percent).
If your first hating instinct is to brand him an Unethical Hooper, consider that according to veteran NBA journalist Andy Bailey, Adebayo posted a 60.5 Game Score against the Wizards, the fifth highest mark of the season. Game Score is a one-game version of PER, a John Hollinger-created advanced stat that measures a player’s all-around productivity based on box score numbers. A PER above 30 is LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo territory.
So basically, for a game, Adebayo was twice as good as those guys. Twice as good as the best players ever.
If your first hating instinct is to say that his effort came against the woeful Washington Wizards, the worst defensive team in the NBA and a franchise in the midst of a multi-year tanking effort, be thankful that the Heat won the game, unlike that time Devin Booker poured in 73 points in a Suns loss.
And if your first hating instinct is to say he was clout chasing and that some parts of the fourth quarter were embarrassing—the heat force-feeding Adebayo; the SGA-style foul merchant act; Erik Spoelstra challenging a charge call on Adebayo in hopes of securing two more free throws for his center—fair enough. But also consider that the Heat are narrowly ducking the play-in at 36-29, and their best chance to win last night was to give Adebayo the ball and let him cook.
One thing is for certain though: Adebayo’s 83-point night is the culmination of an increasingly nihilistic era where the rules are heavily tilted towards offensive players, making it easier for players and teams to rewrite history.
Only four players averaged over 25 points per game during the 2011-12 regular season. This season, that number has risen to twelve. Five of the 15 70-point games in NBA history have occurred in the last three seasons. The game is faster, shots are more haphazard, and most teams have an agnostic approach to defense. But Bam scoring more points than MJ, Kobe, Luka and literally any player other than Wilt Chamberlain feels like an M. Night Shyamalan twist that a lot of NBA fans didn’t see coming, and frankly, never wanted. It’s both staggeringly random and the most shocking shit ever.
In the end, last night’s game was a Rorschach Test for NBA fans.
If you think the NBA is as good as it’s ever been, you’re parroting the league’s mid-1990’s marketing campaign and shouting, “I love this game!”
But, if you think Adebayo’s 83 points were a sacrilege and a harbinger of where the game is heading, you’re Oppenheimer, drained of hope and full of dread, professing his fears to Einstein.
“I believe we did.”