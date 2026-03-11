His stat line was mind-boggling: In 42 minutes of action, Adebayo shot 20-43 from the field (7-22 from the 3-point line) and 36-43 from the free throw line, shattering the records for most free throws made (Wilt Chamberlain, 28) and free throws attempted (Dwight Howard, 39) in a game. But if your first hating instinct is to call him a chucker, consider that his 83 points were scored with a 67 true shooting percentage (the league average is around 58 percent).

If your first hating instinct is to brand him an Unethical Hooper, consider that according to veteran NBA journalist Andy Bailey, Adebayo posted a 60.5 Game Score against the Wizards, the fifth highest mark of the season. Game Score is a one-game version of PER, a John Hollinger-created advanced stat that measures a player’s all-around productivity based on box score numbers. A PER above 30 is LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo territory. So basically, for a game, Adebayo was twice as good as those guys. Twice as good as the best players ever. If your first hating instinct is to say that his effort came against the woeful Washington Wizards, the worst defensive team in the NBA and a franchise in the midst of a multi-year tanking effort, be thankful that the Heat won the game, unlike that time Devin Booker poured in 73 points in a Suns loss. And if your first hating instinct is to say he was clout chasing and that some parts of the fourth quarter were embarrassing—the heat force-feeding Adebayo; the SGA-style foul merchant act; Erik Spoelstra challenging a charge call on Adebayo in hopes of securing two more free throws for his center—fair enough. But also consider that the Heat are narrowly ducking the play-in at 36-29, and their best chance to win last night was to give Adebayo the ball and let him cook. One thing is for certain though: Adebayo’s 83-point night is the culmination of an increasingly nihilistic era where the rules are heavily tilted towards offensive players, making it easier for players and teams to rewrite history.