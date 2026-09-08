Douglas Jase

Joined July 2025 | 47 posts
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Air Jordan 9 'Bin 23,' Air Jordan 9 'Space Jam,' Air Jordan 9 'Cool Grey,' Air Jordan 9 'Olive'

The Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked

Space Jam? Cool Grey? Bin 23? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 9s.

Douglas Jase1 day ago
Air Jordan 4

4 Reasons Why the Air Jordan 4 Is the Best Air Jordan of All Time

Why not the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, or Air Jordan 11? Here's why we chose the AJ 4 as the top Air Jordan model.

Douglas Jase9 days ago
Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.

Douglas Jase16 days ago
Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker

Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker

Here's a breakdown of why the Kobe 6 is Kobe Bryant's best signature shoe.

Douglas Jase24 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Laser, Chris Lundy x Nike Dunk Low 'Wave Laser,' Air Jordan 5 'Laser'

The Best Laser Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Ueno Sakura Nike Air Force 1s? 'Laser' Air Jordan 4s? These are the best laser sneakers of all time.

Douglas Jase28 days ago
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Nike Air Zoom Generation, Nike SB Dunk Low 'Pink Pig,' Air Jordan 14, Dada Supreme Spinner, Audi TT

The Best Car-Inspired Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

LeBron's Hummer-inspired sneaker? Kobe's Aston Martin? Here are our favorite car-inspired sneakers as the 'The Fast and the Furious' returns this weekend.

Douglas Jase29 days ago
Wahlburgers x Air Jordan 4, Eminem x Air Jordan 4 'Encore,' Air Jordan 4 'UNC'

The Best Air Jordan 4s That Never Released

Eminem's 'Encore' Air Jordan 4? Travis Scott's purple Air Jordan 4? Here's how we ranked the best Air Jordan 4s that haven't dropped at retail.

Douglas Jase36 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Oreo,' Air Jordan 6 'Carmine,' Air Jordan 6 'White Infrared,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

The Best Air Jordan 6s of All Time, Ranked

Carmine? Infrared? Oreo? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 6s.

Douglas Jase42 days ago
Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, LeBron James Signature Logos

The Best Athlete Signature Logos of All Time, Ranked

Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank following the unveiling of Victor Wembanyama's new logo.

Douglas Jase47 days ago
Marvel Spider-Man Kith x ASICS GT-2160, Adidas Don Issue 1, A Bathing Ape Bapesta, Air Jordan 1

The Best Spider-Man Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

As 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theaters, we're looking at Marvel's best Spider-Man sneaker collabs from Jordan Brand, Adidas, and more.

Douglas Jase48 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 'Old Love New Love,' Air Jordan 5 'Raging Bull,' Air Jordan 11/29 ‘Ultimate Gift of Flight'

Best Air Jordan Packs of All Time, Ranked

From the 'Defining Moments Pack' to the 'Countdown Packs,' these are the best multi-shoe Air Jordan packs of all time.

Douglas Jase50 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr. Nike Air Griffey Max

The Best Baseball Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Before tonight's 2026 MLB All-Star Game, we're ranking the best baseball training sneakers of all time.

Douglas Jase65 days ago
Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low, Air Jordan 3 ‘El Vuelo,’ Adidas Samba ‘Dia de los Muertos’

The Best Mexico Sneakers of All Time

In honor of Mexico's historic World Cup run in 2026, we're looking at some of the best sneakers to honor the nation.

Douglas Jase74 days ago
The Best Sneakers 2026 So Far Air Jordan 3 'Bin 23,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era. Via Complex

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)

From Travis Scott and Nigo's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, to Bad Bunny's signature model, these are the best sneakers of the first half of 2026.

Douglas Jase86 days ago
Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 6 ‘Statue of Liberty,’ Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Knicks,’ Wu-Tang Clan x Nike Dunk High

The Best New York Sneakers of All Time

From the Wu-Tang Dunks to Jalen Brunson's championship-winning Kobes, here are our picks for the best sneakers honoring NYC.

Douglas Jase94 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.

Douglas Jase94 days ago
Some of the NBA's biggest superstars-Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and LeBron Jams-are also some of the best dressed players in the league.

The 25 Best-Dressed NBA Players Right Now

To celebrate the 2026 NBA Finals kicking off, we ranked the top 25 best-dressed players players around the NBA.

Douglas Jase106 days ago
The Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time, Ranked

The Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time in 2026, Ranked

Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? Here are our picks for the best signature sneaker lines ever.

Douglas Jase113 days ago

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