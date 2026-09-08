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Victor Deng

Joined September 2017 | 2178 posts
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Latest Stories

Victor Victor is coming to ComplexCon 2026

Victor Victor Is Coming to ComplexCon 2026

Here's what to know about Victor Victor coming to ComplexCon this year.

Victor Deng7 hours ago
Asphalt x Adidas Samba

This Cannoli-Inspired Adidas Samba Is Limited to 600 Pairs

The Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab releases in September.

Victor Deng10 hours ago
PSNY x Nike Air Max Goadome

Public School New York's Nike Goadome Collab Releases Today

Here's how to buy the PSNY x Nike Air Max Goadome.

Victor Deng12 hours ago
Nike Alphafly 4

Nike Alphafly 4: Everything You Need to Know

The Nike Alphafly 4 is available starting today.

Victor Deng14 hours ago
'Warning Code' Nike Caitlin 1

'Warning Code' Nike Caitlin 1 Is Releasing on Complex in October

Here's how to buy the 'Warning Code' Caitlin 1 on Complex.

Victor Deng1 day ago
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Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low

More Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17s Rumored to Drop in 2027

Here's what to know about the upcoming Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Lows.

Victor Deng1 day ago
Air Jordan 9 'Bin 23,' Air Jordan 9 'Space Jam,' Air Jordan 9 'Cool Grey,' Air Jordan 9 'Olive'

The Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked

Space Jam? Cool Grey? Bin 23? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 9s.

Victor Deng2 days ago
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9

'Space Jam' Jordan 9, Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Space Jam' Jordan 9 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng2 days ago
Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

Mowalola x Air Jordan 14: Everything You Need to Know

Here's a detailed look at the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collabs.

Victor Deng2 days ago
'Sunset' Air Jordan 5

How to Buy the 2026 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5

The women's exclusive 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 colorway releases this month.

Victor Deng2 days ago
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Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 'Salmon Toe'

'Salmon Toe' Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Returns in September

In celebration of Kith's 15th anniversary.

Victor Deng3 days ago
Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 'Cold Blooded'

Adidas Anthony Edwards 3: Everything You Need to Know

The 'Cold Blooded' Anthony Edwards 3 releases in September.

Victor Deng3 days ago
'Mambacurial' Nike Kobe 8 Protro

'Mambacurial' Nike Kobe 8 Protro Releases in September

Originally launched in 2013, the 'Mambacurial' Kobe 8 is returning this week.

Victor Deng3 days ago
Nike Caitlin 1

Nike Caitlin 1: Everything You Need to Know

Caitlin Clark's first Nike signature shoe debuts in September.

Victor Deng4 days ago
Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 '01

The Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing Online

Here's how to buy the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1.

Victor Deng5 days ago
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Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 'Watermelon Smoothie'

How to Buy Larry June's Adidas Adistar Control 5 Collab on Complex

The 'Watermelon Smoothie' Adistar Control 5 releases on Saturday.

Victor Deng6 days ago
'Last Dance in the Garden' Air Jordan 1 Low

Detailed Look at the 'Last Dance in the Garden' Air Jordan 1

Michael Jordan's final game in MSG as a Bull inspires this Jordan 1 Low.

Victor Deng6 days ago
Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection

Here’s How the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection Reinvents Fan Gear

Complex talks to Nike about its upcoming NBA Standard Issue Collection in this exclusive interview.

Victor Deng6 days ago

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