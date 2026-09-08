Victor Deng
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Victor Victor Is Coming to ComplexCon 2026
Here's what to know about Victor Victor coming to ComplexCon this year.
This Cannoli-Inspired Adidas Samba Is Limited to 600 Pairs
The Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab releases in September.
Public School New York's Nike Goadome Collab Releases Today
Here's how to buy the PSNY x Nike Air Max Goadome.
Nike Alphafly 4: Everything You Need to Know
The Nike Alphafly 4 is available starting today.
'Warning Code' Nike Caitlin 1 Is Releasing on Complex in October
Here's how to buy the 'Warning Code' Caitlin 1 on Complex.
More Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17s Rumored to Drop in 2027
Here's what to know about the upcoming Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Lows.
The Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
Space Jam? Cool Grey? Bin 23? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 9s.
'Space Jam' Jordan 9, Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week
The 'Space Jam' Jordan 9 headlines this week's best releases.
Mowalola x Air Jordan 14: Everything You Need to Know
Here's a detailed look at the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collabs.
How to Buy the 2026 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5
The women's exclusive 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 colorway releases this month.
'Salmon Toe' Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Returns in September
In celebration of Kith's 15th anniversary.
Adidas Anthony Edwards 3: Everything You Need to Know
The 'Cold Blooded' Anthony Edwards 3 releases in September.
'Mambacurial' Nike Kobe 8 Protro Releases in September
Originally launched in 2013, the 'Mambacurial' Kobe 8 is returning this week.
Nike Caitlin 1: Everything You Need to Know
Caitlin Clark's first Nike signature shoe debuts in September.
The Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing Online
Here's how to buy the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1.
How to Buy Larry June's Adidas Adistar Control 5 Collab on Complex
The 'Watermelon Smoothie' Adistar Control 5 releases on Saturday.
Detailed Look at the 'Last Dance in the Garden' Air Jordan 1
Michael Jordan's final game in MSG as a Bull inspires this Jordan 1 Low.
Here’s How the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection Reinvents Fan Gear
Complex talks to Nike about its upcoming NBA Standard Issue Collection in this exclusive interview.