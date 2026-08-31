Sneakers

Air Jordan 4 'Tour Yellow': September 2026 Air Jordan Release Dates

Mowalola's Air Jordan 14, 'Tour Yellow" Air Jordan, and more are releasing in September.

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9, 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4, 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5'.
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9, 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4, 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5.' Via Complex

The month of September is stacked with a number of returning colorways as well as new styles for Jordan Brand.

Returning to retailers in September 2026 are the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4, the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 “Sunset,” and the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9. The new releases include the “Nails and Grails” Air Jordan 1 High, “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7, “Idols Become Rivals” Air Jordan 12, the “Last Dance at the Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low, and Mowalola’s Air Jordan 14 collection.

Check out all of the Air Jordans releasing in September 2026 where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Air Jordan 1 High Women’s ‘Nails and Grails’

Price: $185
When: Wednesday, Sept. 2
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Nails and Grails” Air Jordan 1 High pays homage to glossy nails. The sneaker itself features a shiny patent leather upper donning a sail and red color scheme and a metallic silver “Wings” logo by the collar.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Tour Yellow’

Price: $220
When: Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After originally releasing in the early 2000s, the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 is coming back in the first week of September. The sneaker is equipped with a white leather upper paired with black and yellow accents, along with a Velcro patch on the tongue.

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Air Jordan 7 ‘Tennis Day’

Price: $215
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand references Nike's rebellious Challenge Court era in the ‘90s with this new “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7 colorway. The style sports a grey-based color scheme and offset by vibrant green and pink accents throughout.

Air Jordan 12 ‘Idols Become Rivals’

Price: $215
When: Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Dubbed “Idols Become Rivals,” this Air Jordan 12 is inspired by a Milwaukee Bucks-themed PE colorway from the early 2000s. This pair dons a white leather upper paired with a green mudguard and a matching outsole.

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Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

Price: $N/A
When: Friday, Sept. 18
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After much anticipation, Mowalola’s Air Jordan 14 collection is dropping this month. The brand’s version of the Jordan 14 features a large script graphic on the lateral side of the brown upper contrasted by a shiny black midsole.

Air Jordan 9 ‘Space Jam’

Price: $215
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Prior to the return of the “Space Jam” Jordan 11 later this year, Jordan Brand is also bringing back the Air Jordan 9 that appeared in the film 30 years ago. The sneaker also comes with special Space Jam packaging in honor of the 30th anniversary.

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Air Jordan 5 ‘Sunset’

Price: $205
When: Friday, Sept. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 from 2006 in September. The women’s exclusive colorway returns in its classic white color scheme paired with orange hits on the midsole and outsole.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Last Dance at the Garden’

Price: $140
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: This new Air Jordan 1 Low pays tribute to Michael Jordan wearing the original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 High on March 8, 1998, for his final game in MSG as a member of the Bulls. It sports a “Chicago” blocking but has Knicks’ orange and blue accents underneath the tongue.

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