The month of September is stacked with a number of returning colorways as well as new styles for Jordan Brand.
Returning to retailers in September 2026 are the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4, the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 “Sunset,” and the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9. The new releases include the “Nails and Grails” Air Jordan 1 High, “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7, “Idols Become Rivals” Air Jordan 12, the “Last Dance at the Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low, and Mowalola’s Air Jordan 14 collection.
Check out all of the Air Jordans releasing in September 2026 where you can cop a pair.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Air Jordan 1 High Women’s ‘Nails and Grails’
Price: $185
When: Wednesday, Sept. 2
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Nails and Grails” Air Jordan 1 High pays homage to glossy nails. The sneaker itself features a shiny patent leather upper donning a sail and red color scheme and a metallic silver “Wings” logo by the collar.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Tour Yellow’
Price: $220
When: Saturday, Sept. 5
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After originally releasing in the early 2000s, the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 is coming back in the first week of September. The sneaker is equipped with a white leather upper paired with black and yellow accents, along with a Velcro patch on the tongue.
Air Jordan 7 ‘Tennis Day’
Price: $215
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand references Nike's rebellious Challenge Court era in the ‘90s with this new “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7 colorway. The style sports a grey-based color scheme and offset by vibrant green and pink accents throughout.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Idols Become Rivals’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Dubbed “Idols Become Rivals,” this Air Jordan 12 is inspired by a Milwaukee Bucks-themed PE colorway from the early 2000s. This pair dons a white leather upper paired with a green mudguard and a matching outsole.
Mowalola x Air Jordan 14
Price: $N/A
When: Friday, Sept. 18
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After much anticipation, Mowalola’s Air Jordan 14 collection is dropping this month. The brand’s version of the Jordan 14 features a large script graphic on the lateral side of the brown upper contrasted by a shiny black midsole.
Air Jordan 9 ‘Space Jam’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Prior to the return of the “Space Jam” Jordan 11 later this year, Jordan Brand is also bringing back the Air Jordan 9 that appeared in the film 30 years ago. The sneaker also comes with special Space Jam packaging in honor of the 30th anniversary.
Air Jordan 5 ‘Sunset’
Price: $205
When: Friday, Sept. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 from 2006 in September. The women’s exclusive colorway returns in its classic white color scheme paired with orange hits on the midsole and outsole.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Last Dance at the Garden’
Price: $140
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: This new Air Jordan 1 Low pays tribute to Michael Jordan wearing the original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 High on March 8, 1998, for his final game in MSG as a member of the Bulls. It sports a “Chicago” blocking but has Knicks’ orange and blue accents underneath the tongue.