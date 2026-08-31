The month of September is stacked with a number of returning colorways as well as new styles for Jordan Brand.

Returning to retailers in September 2026 are the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4, the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 “Sunset,” and the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9. The new releases include the “Nails and Grails” Air Jordan 1 High, “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7, “Idols Become Rivals” Air Jordan 12, the “Last Dance at the Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low, and Mowalola’s Air Jordan 14 collection.

Check out all of the Air Jordans releasing in September 2026 where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026