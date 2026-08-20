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First Look at the Air Jordan 41

The Air Jordan 41 is expected to release soon.

Air Jordan 41
The Air Jordan 41 is expected to release soon. Via Nike

Jordan Brand will soon release the next Air Jordan sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature line, as evidenced by the images here.

Official product images of the upcoming “University Red/Infrared 23” Air Jordan 41 (style code: IR1965-601) have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. The image of the box details the tech specs of the model, revealing that the upper is equipped with an engineered mono mesh upper made to flex naturally with the wearer’s foot. Tucked within the ZoomX foam midsole is a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit, a carbon fiber shank plate at the midfoot, and a Zoom Air bag in the heel. It’s also worth mentioning that the number 41 is designed into the “Air Jordan” logo on the tongue.

Despite images of the Air Jordan 41 surfacing, release details for the upcoming silhouette have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

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