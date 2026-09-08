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Ben Felderstein

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Senior Social Strategist, Sneakers

Joined April 2019 | 235 posts
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Latest Stories

Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.

Ben Felderstein16 days ago
Jalen Williams Adidas Tokyo

Jalen Williams Confirms Signature Shoe and Speaks on the Importance of Asia Tours

Complex sat down with Jalen Williams in Tokyo for an exclusive interview.

Ben Felderstein20 days ago
Supreme Nike Collaborations

All of Supreme's Nike Collaborations, Ranked From Worst to Best

Supreme's Nike collabs ranked, including sneakers such as the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, SB Blazer Mid, Air Max Plus, Air Jordan 5, and many more.

Ben Felderstein22 days ago
One Piece

10 Facts About 'One Piece' For Newcomers

New to 'One Piece'? Here are 10 facts about the anime series.

Ben Felderstein23 days ago
The Best Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time

The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.

Ben Felderstein24 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 'Laser, Chris Lundy x Nike Dunk Low 'Wave Laser,' Air Jordan 5 'Laser'

The Best Laser Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Ueno Sakura Nike Air Force 1s? 'Laser' Air Jordan 4s? These are the best laser sneakers of all time.

Ben Felderstein28 days ago
Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, LeBron James Signature Logos

The Best Athlete Signature Logos of All Time, Ranked

Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank following the unveiling of Victor Wembanyama's new logo.

Ben Felderstein47 days ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Every 'Spider-Man' Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Ranking every feature-length Spider-Man film.

Ben Felderstein48 days ago
Christopher Nolan attends Universal Pictures THE ODYSSEY Premiere on July 11, 2026 in Mumbai, India.

Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

With 'The Odyssey' now in theaters, we ranked Christopher Nolan's filmography from "worst" to best.

Ben Felderstein57 days ago
David Beckham surprised fans with special access for the 2026 World Cup Final

David Beckham Surprises Fans with Pitch-Side Access for World Cup Final

Verizon and Beckham hooked up 10 fans with golden tickets during the 2026 World Cup Final.

Ben Felderstein59 days ago
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'True Blue' Air Jordan 3, 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'White Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3

The Best Air Jordan 3s of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3's return, we're ranking are the best Air Jordan 3 colorways to ever release.

Ben Felderstein63 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr. Nike Air Griffey Max

The Best Baseball Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Before tonight's 2026 MLB All-Star Game, we're ranking the best baseball training sneakers of all time.

Ben Felderstein65 days ago
Air Jordan 7 'Bordeaux,' Air Jordan 7 'Miro,' Air Jordan 7 'Hare,' Air Jordan 7 'Cardinal'

Best Air Jordan 7s of All Time, Ranked

From the 'Olympic' to the 'Bordeaux,' here are the best Air Jordan 7s of all time.

Ben Felderstein70 days ago
The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.

Ben Felderstein78 days ago
The Best Sneakers 2026 So Far Air Jordan 3 'Bin 23,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era. Via Complex

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)

From Travis Scott and Nigo's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, to Bad Bunny's signature model, these are the best sneakers of the first half of 2026.

Ben Felderstein86 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.

Ben Felderstein94 days ago
Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows Ranked

The Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows, Ranked

Pink? Mocha? Fragment? Here's how we ranked Travis Scott's best Air Jordan 1 Low collabs.

Ben Felderstein105 days ago
The Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time, Ranked

The Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time in 2026, Ranked

Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? Here are our picks for the best signature sneaker lines ever.

Ben Felderstein113 days ago

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