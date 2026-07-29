Best Air Jordan Packs of All Time, Ranked

Sneaker packs are an important part of the history of Air Jordan releases. Not only did they foster some of the best colorways to ever hit retail, but they also served as an opportunity for Jordan Brand to inject storytelling moments for Michael Jordan’s historic career with its two-shoe packs.

The first Air Jordan pack was released in 2006 with the Defining Moments Pack (DMP), featuring gold-accented Air Jordan 6 and 11 colorways, celebrating the sneakers worn for the start of each of MJ’s three-peats. Then you had the 11 Countdown Packs that released in 2008 in celebration of the Air Jordan’s 23rd anniversary. Throughout the years, we’ve also seen the release of the “Raging Bull” Jordan 5s to Atmos’ Air Jordan 3 and Nike Air Max 1 pack.

But what were the best multi-shoe Air Jordan packs ever? In anticipation of 2027’s upcoming “Laser” Air Jordan 4 pack, here’s our ranking of the Best Air Jordan Packs of All Time.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026