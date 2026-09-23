It’s not every day that a three-time Vezina Trophy winner is on the trade market. That is where Connor Hellebuyck finds himself today, as the 33-year-old goaltender has requested a trade. It is nearly certain that the Jets will trade their top player, as the franchise suspended Hellebuyck this month for failing to report to training camp. Now the question is, where will he land? Where Hellebuyck winds up could have a major impact on the pecking order of NHL contenders. Below, we will look at the most likely trade destinations for the gold medal-winning netminder.

Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey Devils trade rumors

The Devils are routinely one of the top teams brought up when it comes to the Hellebuyck sweepstakes. Devils GM Sunny Mehta traded Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers in June, leaving New Jersey with a questionable goaltending situation. The Jets are reportedly looking for a high-end draft pick, a goaltender in return, as well as a young defenseman and a young center. Mehta does have multiple first round picks to potentially dangle in a deal as New Jersey picked up a good haul of draft capital in the trade that sent Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov to Calgary. That said, in a September 21 interview with NHL.com, Mehta downplayed the importance of having an elite goaltender.

“Goaltending has changed dramatically during the past 20 years,” Mehta said. “Starters and backups are extremely talented, which can make performance difficult to predict. Because there is randomness at the position, I’m reluctant to invest significant assets there instead of areas where the results may be more predictable.” It is quite possible that Mehta, who is a former professional poker player, is bluffing regarding his interest in Hellebuyck in order to lower the price tag. The Devils are currently +2700 at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup. Connor Hellebuyck to Buffalo Sabres trade rumors

Hellebuyck to the Sabres remains the most logical move. Buffalo is clearly on the ascent and it would immediately vault itself into the top Stanley Cup contenders tier if it were to acquire the American netminder.

A package of picks, current goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and right wing Jack Quinn might be enticing enough for Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff. Konsta Helenius, a 20-year-old center, and/or 19-year-old defenseman Radim Mrtka are two young prospects that Cheveldayoff could target as well. The Sabres are currently +3500 to win the Stanley Cup. Connor Hellebuyck to Utah Mammoth trade rumors

The Mammoth made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just their second season of existence. If Utah GM Bill Armstrong wants to fast-track this thing, he could very well be eyeing Hellebuyck. Mortgaging your future for a 33-year-old probably isn’t the most prudent move as a sports executive, but when one of the greatest players to ever play his position is on the table you have to at least weigh your options.