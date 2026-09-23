Dave Chappelle Adds Atlanta Stop to Upcoming Karmageddon Tour: How to Get Tickets

Dave Chappelle is bringing his Karmageddon tour to Atlanta in November, marking the latest addition to his arenas-focused slate for the fall.

Word first broke of the Emmy and Grammy winner’s plans for October and beyond earlier this month, with Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena serving as the initial opening date (Chappelle will now be hitting Mesa first). The run was originally slated to wrap in early November with a New York Comedy Festival-associated set at Madison Square Garden in New York. Citing “overwhelming demand,” a second MSG show was quickly added.

"Dave is one of the defining comedians of his generation and, without question, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time," Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival, said in a statement shared with Complex when announcing the first MSG stop. “To have Dave close out his tour by opening our festival is spectacular.”

With Atlanta now on the schedule, we’re running down everything you need to know about how to get tickets. Keep reading for more.