Dave Chappelle Adds Atlanta Stop to Upcoming Karmageddon Tour: How to Get Tickets

Dave Chappelle is bringing his Karmageddon tour to Atlanta in November, marking the latest addition to his arenas-focused slate for the fall.
Word first broke of the Emmy and Grammy winner’s plans for October and beyond earlier this month, with Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena serving as the initial opening date (Chappelle will now be hitting Mesa first). The run was originally slated to wrap in early November with a New York Comedy Festival-associated set at Madison Square Garden in New York. Citing “overwhelming demand,” a second MSG show was quickly added.
"Dave is one of the defining comedians of his generation and, without question, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time," Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival, said in a statement shared with Complex when announcing the first MSG stop. “To have Dave close out his tour by opening our festival is spectacular.”
With Atlanta now on the schedule, we’re running down everything you need to know about how to get tickets. Keep reading for more.
Dave Chappelle adds Atlanta stop to upcoming tour
The Atlanta date is set for Nov. 4 at State Farm Arena, sandwiched right between shows at Houston’s Toyota Center (Oct. 28) and the first night at MSG (Nov. 6).
Tickets for Dave Chappelle in Atlanta
Ticket sales begin with a Citi presale on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. local time. Those waiting for general on-sale will have their shot starting Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. local time.
Dave Chappelle tickets elsewhere
General on-sale for the remaining dates launched on Sept. 17. See the full list of Chappelle’s upcoming dates below.
- Sunday, October 18 — Mesa, AZ — Sloan Park (Fastball Comedy Festival)
- Tuesday, October 20 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Wednesday, October 21 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Friday, October 23 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Saturday, October 24 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
- Monday, October 26 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Wednesday, October 28 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Wednesday, November 4 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Friday, November 6 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden (New York Comedy Festival)
- Saturday, November 7 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden (New York Comedy Festival)