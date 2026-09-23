Style

The Best Hiking Clothes and Waterproof Sneakers on Complex

Clothes and sneakers to prepare for unpredictable weather is something you need in your closet. Shop the best Hiking and Waterproof products on Complex.

A collage featuring The North Face clothing, colorful sneakers, a mustard bucket hat, and a person in an orange sweatshirt with sunglasses.
complex.com/shop

Hiking gear and trail footwear from outdoor labels make up the assortment here, covering what goes on your feet along with the layers that handle the weather above them. Nike ACG, The North Face, Hoka, On, and Adidas Terrex are all included, spanning trail shoes and packable outerwear that you can shop for now on Complex.

Shop New Arrivals on Complex

Hoka Tor Summit FLD Black

Price: $210
How To Buy: Hoka Tor Summit FLD Black on Complex

The Hoka Tor Summit features suede and canvas upper that takes its cues from tactical workwear more than trail gear. Under that, the shoe uses the Tor's signature cushioning platform, the same base the rest of the Tor line is built on, with the black colorway keeping the layered materials in one tone.

Nike ACG "Tuff Fleece" Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Orange

Price: $130
How To Buy: Nike ACG "Tuff Fleece" Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Orange on Complex

The ACG “Tuff Fleece” Crew-Neck Sweatshirt features a full-coverage orange color on a piece that otherwise keeps to a standard sweatshirt shape. The fabric is unbrushed French Terry fleece, so the face stays flatter than a napped finish, and Nike runs Dri-FIT through it to wick sweat while holding onto fleece warmth. That makes it a sweatshirt meant to be worn while moving.

Advertisement

On Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof - Black/Tyrian

Price: $190
How To Buy: On Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof - Black/Tyrian on Complex

The On Cloud 6 Geo has a mudguard that runs around the lower perimeter and a tough toe cap, which On builds fully waterproof. Underneath, CloudTec in Zero-Gravity foam handles the cushioning and a Speedboard adds support, while the Missiongrip outsole is built to hold across a variety of surfaces.

Nike ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Lime

Price: $190
How To Buy: Nike ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Lime on Complex

A bright ACG colorway on a shoe otherwise built around trail hardware. Vibram MegaGrip lugs handle traction at the outsole with a lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole above them, and Nike widens that outsole and keeps the fit roomy to set a broader, steadier base for rugged, changing terrain.

Advertisement

The North Face TNF™ Red Box Packable Wind Pant - Green

Price: $160
How To Buy: The North Face TNF™ Red Box Packable Wind Pant - Green on Complex

An embroidered The North Face red box logo patch on the left thigh is the only graphic on the pant, a small brand marker against the flat green nylon. That nylon shell is lightweight and engineered for water and wind resistance, and the rest of the detailing stays practical: zippered hand pockets, a back pocket, an adjustable drawstring waistband, and encased-elastic cuffs at the ankle.

The North Face Horizon Bucket Hat - Golden Tan

Price: $38
How To Buy: The North Face Horizon Bucket Hat - Golden Tan on Complex

Golden tan covers the lightweight nylon shell, though the more useful detail sits inside it: an internal pocket the hat packs into for compact storage. The North Face also lines the headband with FlashDry-Pro, which wicks sweat off the head while the hat is on. Those two additions make it a sun layer that works on the trail and then folds away into a bag.

Advertisement

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2 - White/Black/Orange

Price: $225
How To Buy: adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2 - White/Black/Orange on Complex

Energy Rods are integrated into the build for lightweight stiffness, working alongside updated Lightstrike Pro cushioning that Adidas tunes for a responsive, high energy return. Grip comes from an updated Continental Rubber outsole, a compound made to hold in wet and dry conditions alike. Every spec on this trail runner points toward forward motion.

Shop New Arrivals on Complex

Related Stories

A collection of six Nike sneakers in various styles and colors, including brown, beige, white with blue, neon green, black, and gray.
Sneakers

The Best Nike Sneakers on Complex Right Now

From the Air Max 90 SP to the ACG Zegama Trail, here are the 6 Nike sneakers worth copping on Complex right now, ranging from $125 to $185.

Complex Staff36 days ago
A collage of three sneakers: blue mesh Adidas, white Nike with green swoosh, and black-and-white cowhide pattern hiking shoe.
Sneakers

Nike Moon Shoe, Adidas Bad Bunny, HOKA Tor Summit: New Sneakers on Complex

This week's Complex Shop footwear new arrivals include: Adidas' Bad Bunny collab and EVO SL Zip, plus the Nike Vomero Plus, HOKA Tor Summit all live now.

Oruny Choi52 days ago
Three hoodies displayed against a patterned background: one gray with "KIDS UP," one black with a deer and text, and one brown with intricate designs.
Style

The Best Hoodies for Every Budget Available on Complex [September 2026]

From everyday heavyweight fleece to embroidered grails, these standout hoodies are worth adding to your collection from Complex.

Brendan Frederick2 days ago

Trending

1
BetsDJ Moore Injury Update: Will Buffalo WR Play This Week Against Chargers?
2
SneakersThierry Henry on the Future of Football, Innovation, and Building with On
3
SneakersHow Big of a Deal is Mbappé Leaving Nike for On?
4
Pop CultureThe 16 Best Pizza Places in New York
5
BetsNBA Trade Rumors: Five NBA Stars Most Likely to Get Traded This Season — And Where They're Heading
6
MusicThe Best R&B Merch & Vinyl Available on Complex

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App