The Best Hiking Clothes and Waterproof Sneakers on Complex

Hiking gear and trail footwear from outdoor labels make up the assortment here, covering what goes on your feet along with the layers that handle the weather above them. Nike ACG, The North Face, Hoka, On, and Adidas Terrex are all included, spanning trail shoes and packable outerwear that you can shop for now on Complex.
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Hoka Tor Summit FLD Black
Price: $210
How To Buy: Hoka Tor Summit FLD Black on Complex
The Hoka Tor Summit features suede and canvas upper that takes its cues from tactical workwear more than trail gear. Under that, the shoe uses the Tor's signature cushioning platform, the same base the rest of the Tor line is built on, with the black colorway keeping the layered materials in one tone.
Nike ACG "Tuff Fleece" Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Orange
Price: $130
How To Buy: Nike ACG "Tuff Fleece" Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Orange on Complex
The ACG “Tuff Fleece” Crew-Neck Sweatshirt features a full-coverage orange color on a piece that otherwise keeps to a standard sweatshirt shape. The fabric is unbrushed French Terry fleece, so the face stays flatter than a napped finish, and Nike runs Dri-FIT through it to wick sweat while holding onto fleece warmth. That makes it a sweatshirt meant to be worn while moving.
On Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof - Black/Tyrian
Price: $190
How To Buy: On Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof - Black/Tyrian on Complex
The On Cloud 6 Geo has a mudguard that runs around the lower perimeter and a tough toe cap, which On builds fully waterproof. Underneath, CloudTec in Zero-Gravity foam handles the cushioning and a Speedboard adds support, while the Missiongrip outsole is built to hold across a variety of surfaces.
Nike ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Lime
Price: $190
How To Buy: Nike ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Lime on Complex
A bright ACG colorway on a shoe otherwise built around trail hardware. Vibram MegaGrip lugs handle traction at the outsole with a lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole above them, and Nike widens that outsole and keeps the fit roomy to set a broader, steadier base for rugged, changing terrain.
The North Face TNF™ Red Box Packable Wind Pant - Green
Price: $160
How To Buy: The North Face TNF™ Red Box Packable Wind Pant - Green on Complex
An embroidered The North Face red box logo patch on the left thigh is the only graphic on the pant, a small brand marker against the flat green nylon. That nylon shell is lightweight and engineered for water and wind resistance, and the rest of the detailing stays practical: zippered hand pockets, a back pocket, an adjustable drawstring waistband, and encased-elastic cuffs at the ankle.
The North Face Horizon Bucket Hat - Golden Tan
Price: $38
How To Buy: The North Face Horizon Bucket Hat - Golden Tan on Complex
Golden tan covers the lightweight nylon shell, though the more useful detail sits inside it: an internal pocket the hat packs into for compact storage. The North Face also lines the headband with FlashDry-Pro, which wicks sweat off the head while the hat is on. Those two additions make it a sun layer that works on the trail and then folds away into a bag.
Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2 - White/Black/Orange
Price: $225
How To Buy: adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2 - White/Black/Orange on Complex
Energy Rods are integrated into the build for lightweight stiffness, working alongside updated Lightstrike Pro cushioning that Adidas tunes for a responsive, high energy return. Grip comes from an updated Continental Rubber outsole, a compound made to hold in wet and dry conditions alike. Every spec on this trail runner points toward forward motion.