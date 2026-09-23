The Best Hiking Clothes and Waterproof Sneakers on Complex

Price: $38

How To Buy: The North Face Horizon Bucket Hat - Golden Tan on Complex

Golden tan covers the lightweight nylon shell, though the more useful detail sits inside it: an internal pocket the hat packs into for compact storage. The North Face also lines the headband with FlashDry-Pro, which wicks sweat off the head while the hat is on. Those two additions make it a sun layer that works on the trail and then folds away into a bag.