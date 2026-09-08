Zac Dubasik Portrait

Zac Dubasik

Zac Dubasik has been in media since the mid-2000s covering sneakers, style, and basketball. He’s interviewed athletes like LeBron James and Penny Hardaway, and worked on projects like Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run. His media contributions have included writing, photography, and graphics in print, web, and social platforms. Zac is an avid basketball fan and player, and is currently a Sr. Managing Editor at Complex.

Joined February 2016 | 1852 posts
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Latest Stories

Air Jordan 9 'Bin 23,' Air Jordan 9 'Space Jam,' Air Jordan 9 'Cool Grey,' Air Jordan 9 'Olive'

The Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked

Space Jam? Cool Grey? Bin 23? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 9s.

Zac Dubasik2 days ago
Action Bronson x New Balance 992 ‘Digitalis Purpurea,’ A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ Supreme x Nike Blazer Mid

The Best Sneaker Collabs to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

From the Supreme x Nike to A Ma Maniere x Air Jordans, these are the best sneaker collabs to buy for under retail in 2026.

Zac Dubasik7 days ago
Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Canary,' Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97, Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' Pharrell x BBC x Adidas NMD Hu

The History of ComplexCon Sneaker Releases

From 2017's Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 to 2025's Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' here's a look back at some of ComplexCon's best sneaker releases.

Zac Dubasik7 days ago
'Emerald' Nike Air Max 95, 'World's Best' Air Jordan 3, Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride Bones

Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: September 2026

From the Air Jordan 3 to the Adidas Superstar, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in September 2026.

Zac Dubasik15 days ago
Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.

Zac Dubasik17 days ago
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Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker

Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker

Here's a breakdown of why the Kobe 6 is Kobe Bryant's best signature shoe.

Zac Dubasik24 days ago
The Best Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time

The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.

Zac Dubasik24 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Laser, Chris Lundy x Nike Dunk Low 'Wave Laser,' Air Jordan 5 'Laser'

The Best Laser Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Ueno Sakura Nike Air Force 1s? 'Laser' Air Jordan 4s? These are the best laser sneakers of all time.

Zac Dubasik28 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Generation, Nike SB Dunk Low 'Pink Pig,' Air Jordan 14, Dada Supreme Spinner, Audi TT

The Best Car-Inspired Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

LeBron's Hummer-inspired sneaker? Kobe's Aston Martin? Here are our favorite car-inspired sneakers as the 'The Fast and the Furious' returns this weekend.

Zac Dubasik29 days ago
Wahlburgers x Air Jordan 4, Eminem x Air Jordan 4 'Encore,' Air Jordan 4 'UNC'

The Best Air Jordan 4s That Never Released

Eminem's 'Encore' Air Jordan 4? Travis Scott's purple Air Jordan 4? Here's how we ranked the best Air Jordan 4s that haven't dropped at retail.

Zac Dubasik37 days ago
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Nike LeBron 24

LeBron James Unveils the Nike LeBron 24

New Philadelphia 76er LeBron James confirms that his next signature shoe is on the way.

Zac Dubasik37 days ago
The best Air Max 95s to buy for under retail right now

The Best Nike Air Max 95s to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

From the Stash collab to the 'Comet' colorway, here are the best Air Max 95s to buy for under retail now.

Zac Dubasik39 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Oreo,' Air Jordan 6 'Carmine,' Air Jordan 6 'White Infrared,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

The Best Air Jordan 6s of All Time, Ranked

Carmine? Infrared? Oreo? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 6s.

Zac Dubasik43 days ago
Salomon XT-4, Air Jordan 11 Low, Nike Air Max Plus

Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: August 2026

From the Air Jordan 11 Low to the Vans Era, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in August 2026.

Zac Dubasik44 days ago
Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, LeBron James Signature Logos

The Best Athlete Signature Logos of All Time, Ranked

Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank following the unveiling of Victor Wembanyama's new logo.

Zac Dubasik48 days ago
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Marvel Spider-Man Kith x ASICS GT-2160, Adidas Don Issue 1, A Bathing Ape Bapesta, Air Jordan 1

The Best Spider-Man Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

As 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theaters, we're looking at Marvel's best Spider-Man sneaker collabs from Jordan Brand, Adidas, and more.

Zac Dubasik49 days ago
Air Jordan 1 'Old Love New Love,' Air Jordan 5 'Raging Bull,' Air Jordan 11/29 ‘Ultimate Gift of Flight'

Best Air Jordan Packs of All Time, Ranked

From the 'Defining Moments Pack' to the 'Countdown Packs,' these are the best multi-shoe Air Jordan packs of all time.

Zac Dubasik51 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Fireside'

'Fireside' Air Jordan 3 Rumored for Fall 2026

Take a first look at this upcoming all-brown Air Jordan 3.

Zac Dubasik52 days ago

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