Zac Dubasik
Zac Dubasik has been in media since the mid-2000s covering sneakers, style, and basketball. He’s interviewed athletes like LeBron James and Penny Hardaway, and worked on projects like Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run. His media contributions have included writing, photography, and graphics in print, web, and social platforms. Zac is an avid basketball fan and player, and is currently a Sr. Managing Editor at Complex.
Latest Stories
The Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
Space Jam? Cool Grey? Bin 23? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 9s.
The Best Sneaker Collabs to Buy For Under Retail Right Now
From the Supreme x Nike to A Ma Maniere x Air Jordans, these are the best sneaker collabs to buy for under retail in 2026.
The History of ComplexCon Sneaker Releases
From 2017's Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 to 2025's Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' here's a look back at some of ComplexCon's best sneaker releases.
Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: September 2026
From the Air Jordan 3 to the Adidas Superstar, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in September 2026.
Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked
Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.
Why the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker
Here's a breakdown of why the Kobe 6 is Kobe Bryant's best signature shoe.
The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked
'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.
The Best Laser Sneakers of All Time, Ranked
Ueno Sakura Nike Air Force 1s? 'Laser' Air Jordan 4s? These are the best laser sneakers of all time.
The Best Car-Inspired Sneakers of All Time, Ranked
LeBron's Hummer-inspired sneaker? Kobe's Aston Martin? Here are our favorite car-inspired sneakers as the 'The Fast and the Furious' returns this weekend.
The Best Air Jordan 4s That Never Released
Eminem's 'Encore' Air Jordan 4? Travis Scott's purple Air Jordan 4? Here's how we ranked the best Air Jordan 4s that haven't dropped at retail.
LeBron James Unveils the Nike LeBron 24
New Philadelphia 76er LeBron James confirms that his next signature shoe is on the way.
The Best Nike Air Max 95s to Buy For Under Retail Right Now
From the Stash collab to the 'Comet' colorway, here are the best Air Max 95s to buy for under retail now.
The Best Air Jordan 6s of All Time, Ranked
Carmine? Infrared? Oreo? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 6s.
Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: August 2026
From the Air Jordan 11 Low to the Vans Era, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in August 2026.
The Best Athlete Signature Logos of All Time, Ranked
Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank following the unveiling of Victor Wembanyama's new logo.
The Best Spider-Man Sneakers of All Time, Ranked
As 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theaters, we're looking at Marvel's best Spider-Man sneaker collabs from Jordan Brand, Adidas, and more.
Best Air Jordan Packs of All Time, Ranked
From the 'Defining Moments Pack' to the 'Countdown Packs,' these are the best multi-shoe Air Jordan packs of all time.
'Fireside' Air Jordan 3 Rumored for Fall 2026
Take a first look at this upcoming all-brown Air Jordan 3.