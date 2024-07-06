'Aqua' Air Jordan 8 Is Reportedly Returning in 2025

It appears that another OG Air Jordan colorway is making its way back to retailers in 2025. According to trusted sneaker leaker accounts Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Aqua" Air Jordan 8 will return next summer.

Given the far out date of the purported reissue, leaked images of the sneaker have yet to surface and the pair pictured above is the recent retro. According to the aforementioned accounts, the upcoming version of the "Aqua" Jordan 8 is expected to be a straightforward reissue of the classic 1993 makeup. The style features a predominantly black nubuck upper contrasted by grey hits by the heel. The standout elements are the blue and purple accents on the tongue's chenille patch and on the midsole running down to the outsole.

The "Aqua" Air Jordan 8 was originally released in 1993 and was famously worn by Michael Jordan during the NBA All-Star Game that year. The style had retroed in 2007 and once again in 2015.

Currently, a firm release date for next year's "Aqua" Air Jordan 8 retro has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 8 Retro "Aqua"

Release Date: Summer 2025

Color: Black/True Red/Iron Grey/Bright Concord/Aquatone

Style #: 305381-006

Price: $N/A