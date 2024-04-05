'Black Metallic' Air Jordan 5s Rumored to Return in 2025

2025 marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5, and to celebrate the milestone, Jordan Brand is reportedly bringing back an original colorway of the popular silhouette.

According to new reports from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 is returning to retailers next year. Given its far out launch date, leaked images of the purported retro have yet to surface online. According to the reports, the upcoming version is expected to be identical to the original 1990 pair, featuring a black nubuck upper, "Nike Air" branding on the heel, reflective silver tongue, and translucent outsole.

The "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 was last retroed in 2016 and also featured the aforementioned OG-inspired details. Prior to that, the colorway was available in 2011, 2007, and 2000. It's worth noting that the shoe shown above is the '16 version.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 is returning in 2025. Stay tuned to Complex Sneaker for new developments in the months ahead.