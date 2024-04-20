The Air Jordan 39, Officially Unveiled

If you’re there at his private golf course, The Grove XXIII, in Florida, you will know Michael Jordan is arriving before you see him. Maybe the clouds part a bit as he approaches. Maybe gravity shifts just barely in his presence, in deference to the times he’s defeated it. In some way or another, you can tell when Jordan is near.

“You hear him when he comes off the golf course,” says Joël Greenspan, a lead designer at Jordan’s namesake sneaker brand. “He's with his buddies and they're having fun, and you hear that voice and you're just sitting in the boardroom just trembling.”

Jordan is extremely warm and responsive upon arrival, per Greenspan. But still, it’s hard not to be at least a little intimidated by the guy whose name is on your paychecks, on the golf course, and on the world’s most popular and longest active line of basketball sneakers.

Greenspan presented to Jordan (at his golf course and elsewhere) a number of times as the lead designer on the Air Jordan 39, the upcoming Jordan signature shoe that’s set to release in July for $200. The shoe had more input from Jordan himself than any other of the brand’s signature models in recent memory.