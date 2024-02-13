Only 3 Pairs of This Air Jordan 4 Exist

One of the rarest Air Jordans in existence resurfaced this week after long-tenured Nike designer Mark Smith took to social media to flex an unreleased Air Jordan 4 limited to only three pairs ever created.

The sneaker pictured here is a sample version of the "Laser" Air Jordan 4. Unlike the 2005 version of the shoe that dropped in limited quantities, the upper on Smith's pair features a heavier laser effect throughout the leather. The shoe also comes packaged in a wooden box that's covered with the aforementioned laser print on both the interior and exterior. As the story goes, there are only three pairs of this shoe in existence, with Michael Jordan and former Nike CEO Mark Parker having the other ones.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Smith showcased the rare "Laser" Air Jordan 4. Back in 2017, Smith was spotted wearing the sneaker at the Fodera Guitars event in Industry City, Brooklyn.

Given the limited nature of the shoe, it goes without saying this "Laser" Air Jordan 4 won't be released to the public.