Air Jordan 41: Everything You Need to Know

Jordan Brand has unveiled the latest silhouette in Michael Jordan’s legendary signature line with the debut of the Air Jordan 41. The creation of the Air Jordan 41 was led by Jordan Brand’s senior creative director, Leo Chang, and senior director of basketball and promo footwear, Donald Kelsey, who took a select group of media members behind the model’s design and creative decisions earlier this month. The discussion included the breakdown of the technology and materials used on the Air Jordan 41 as well as the inspiration behind the upcoming colorways.

“For us, I think it was about moving forward. We worked on the 40 and really felt like that was a monumental moment to celebrate 40 incredible years of the game shoe,” Chang said. "And so, as you guys know, with the 40, we did a lot of cool things to incorporate some of the past details and DNA from other game shoes. So on the 41, we felt like it was a moment to kind of put that aside and just move the design forward into a new space.” Ahead of its release this fall, here’s everything you need to know about the Air Jordan 41. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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What new innovation does the Air Jordan 41 feature?

The Air Jordan 41 introduces a new 3D-printed NanoPrint technology on the upper. Unlike the leather-based build of the Air Jordan 40, Chang explained that by bringing the “new NanoPrint technology into the upper, we get a lot lighter, more flexible … while still maintaining containment.” The tooling is beefed up with a full-length ZoomX midsole combined with an Air Zoom Strobel unit, a midfoot carbon fiber plate, and a Zoom Air unit at the heel. “So that really allows the players to stay propped on their toes a little bit more versus falling back and sinking back,” says Chang, of the cushioning setup.

What colorways will the Air Jordan 41 release in?

Both Chang and Kelsey confirmed that upcoming Air Jordan 41 colorways are inspired by different gemstones, including ruby, quartz, tiger’s eye, amethyst, jade, meteorite, pink diamond, and opal.

Was Michael Jordan still involved with the Air Jordan 41?

Kelsey explains that while they’re no longer designing a shoe for Michael Jordan, he still gives the team a competitive advantage. “When we have the conversation, it’s really him giving us a litmus test on: Are we pushing innovation? Are we pushing the shoe forward?” That motivation, combined with Jordan’s insights from his playing days, allow the Air Jordan 41 to have plenty of influence from the shoe’s namesake.

When is the release date for the Air Jordan 41?

The Air Jordan 41 is releasing in limited quantities on August 28 exclusively in China. The global launch will be announced at a later date.

Where is the Air Jordan 41 releasing?

The Air Jordan 41 will be available at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists.

How much does the Air Jordan 41 cost?

Retail price for the Air Jordan 41 will be $205, which is the same as the the Air Jordan 40.