Kevin Luyster
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked
Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.
Kevin Luyster17 days ago
The 50 Best Nikes of All Time
Complex breaks down the 50 best Nike sneakers of all time ranging from 1982's Air Force 1 to 2017's Zoom Fly and everything in between. Find the full list here.
Kevin Luyster1311 days ago